LOVE AFTER LOCKUP S9 Inmate updates: Who’s released? Who’s been arrested again?

In between filming Love After Lockup Season 9 and the premiere last month, at least one of the inmates (and two of the non-inmates!) were arrested. Meanwhile, one of the inmates this season has yet to be released.

We decided to go ahead and create our inmate chart for the current season, which provides an easy-to-read look at the current status of all the inmates. As with all of our inmate charts, we will continue to update the chart (and this article) as time goes by.

Love After lockup Season 9 Inmate Chart

Below you will find a list of all of the inmates this season, followed by relevant updates for each. We have chosen to include LaTisha Collier in the list because of her extensive criminal record and her recent felony arrest.

Despite being arrested in April, we have not included Julian on the chart above. However, we will include him in the list below.

Love After Lockup Troy update

Zeruiah’s husband Troy was convicted of First Degree Attempted Robbery and Second Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He was released from prison on parole on May 1, 2024.

Love After Lockup Joey update

Kim’s boyfriend Joey was serving time for Identity Fraud/Theft and Obtaining Property By False Pretenses. Joey was placed on active supervision on December 23, 2023.

Joey has one of the most extensive criminal record I have ever seen for a Love After Lockup inmate who is under 40. (Actually, Joey turned 40 in July.) It will be interesting to see if he is able to defy the odds stacked against him and avoid going back to jail and/or prison. So far, so good! 🤞

Love After Lockup True update

Shonta’s prison bae True was serving time for Robbery, Burglary, Resisting Arrest and Theft. According to VINE, he was released on parole on December 13, 2023.

An order of protection was taken out against True in March of this year by a woman who isn’t Shonta. However, I can find no record of an arrest in relation to the order of protection. It also doesn’t appear True’s parole was violated.

There is a man with the same first, middle, and last name as True, as well as the same birth year, who was cited for two DUIs in the Saint Louis area earlier this year. That man’s birth date is listed as one month after True’s, so it is likely not him.

Unfortunately, I have been unable to confirm one way or the other. I spoke with the arresting police department and they were unwilling to provide any additional information other than the redacted citation we previously obtained. I have left a green check for True on the chart.

Love After Lockup Daniel update

The most recent conviction I could find for Daniel was for Aggravated DUI in February of 2020.

According to the Arizona Department of Correction website, Daniel’s last movement was being placed under community supervision on June 20, 2024. That seems very recent, but it could explain why Bianca and Daniel didn’t appear on the show until Episode 4.

Love After Lockup Arthur update

Arthur was serving time for theft of a motor vehicle and evading arrest. Based on social media posts by his mother, Arthur was released in August of 2023. VINE doesn’t list Arthur’s release date because he was arrested again.

May 24, 2024 – Arthur is arrested on felony counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of Firearm by a Felon, and Unlawful Carry of a Weapon with Felony Conviction.

Arthur’s mom has stated on social media that Arthur was attempting to leave Hope and she fired a gun. Hope allegedly told cops that it was Arthur who fired the gun, according to Vonnetta. Adding some credence to Vonnetta’s account is the fact that Arthur still hasn’t officially been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Arthur was indicted on a felony charge of Evading Arrest with a Previous Conviction on July 15. On August 13, Arthur was indicted on a felony count of Unlawful Carry of a Weapon with Felony Conviction.

We’ve been working to get more information about Arthur’s arrest, so stay tuned.

Love After Lockup Christine Martin update

Christine Martin was in prison for multiple bank robbery convictions after a 6-bank robbery spree in late 2016. Christine was released on March 23, 2024.

April 6, 2024 – Christine is caught shoplifting at a West Virginia Walmart. Amazingly, she was only cited and not arrested. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Julian.

Love After Lockup Julian update

April 6, 2024 – Julian is arrested for shoplifting from a West Virginia Walmart. He was with Christine at the time, but he denied knowing her when asked by police. Julian also attempted to run from officers after leaving the store.

Because he denied knowing Christine and because he attempted to run, Julian was not let off with just a shoplifting citation. He was booked and charged with obstructing an officer, fleeing, and shoplifting.

May 23, 2024 – Julian pleads guilty to shoplifting and fleeing. He was fined $422.96 and ordered to pay a $1,092.38 civil penalty to the Walmart store in Vienna. The obstruction charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Love After Lockup Keith Collier update

LaTisha’s husband Keith Collier is currently still incarcerated at a federal penitentiary in Colorado. The Federal Bureau of Prisons website lists his release date as January 23, 2025. That release date would not take into account a release to a halfway house or similar facility.

Keith filed a motion for a sentence reduction in January. That motion was denied in June. Keith filed a motion to reconsider in June, but that motion was terminated on August 14.

Love After Lockup LaTisha Collier update

LaTisha Collier has a longer rap sheet than some of the inmate cast members of the Love After Lockup franchise! Unfortunately, she recently added to it.

April 23, 2024 – LaTisha is arrested for felony theft. The theft charge stems from allegations that LaTisha offered tax services via Boss Tax and Accounting Services to a client and accepted payment for taxes that the client owed, but then kept the money and never paid off the tax bills. The criminal case is still open and moving forward.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm.










