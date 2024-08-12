LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Britney’s husband Ray arrested for domestic assault

We have some very unfortunate news to report for fans of Love After Lockup. Season 5 inmate Raymond “Ray” Ford was arrested on Sunday for domestic assault.

According to jail records, Britney’s husband Ray was booked in the Montgomery County Jail in Texas at roughly 1:40PM on Sunday, August 11.

Ray is charged with assault – family violence, which is a Class A misdemeanor. According to the Texas statute, that means Ray allegedly caused bodily injury to another, and the person that he allegedly injured is a member of his family, someone he has dated, someone he is currently in a relationship with, or someone with whom he lives.

Ray’s bond was set at $1,500 and he bonded out earlier today.

It’s unclear who the alleged victim of the assault was. However, the arrest location is the address of the house where he and Britney lived.

It’s interesting to note that Ray’s booking information indicates that he is “not married.”

There doesn’t appear to be a court case yet. We will continue to monitor the story and will share any major updates.

Britney and Ray were one of the few successful marriages to come out of the Love After Lockup franchise. In addition to seemingly having a happy marriage, Ray was also the only inmate from his season who had not been arrested again.

We have updated our Love After Lockup Season 5 inmate chart – tap the link below to get caught up on all of the inmates from Ray’s season.

