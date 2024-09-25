Love After Lockup LaTisha Collier's husband Keith Collier released from prison

Love After Lockup star LaTisha Collier’s husband Keith Collier has FINALLY been released from federal prison!

Keith was serving a 14-year federal prison sentence after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute more than 27 grams of crack cocaine and marijuana in 2014. LaTisha has been teasing Keith’s imminent release for quite a while, and it appears she was finally correct.

Keith Collier Is Not In Custody

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Keith is currently “not in BOP custody.” His release date is still listed as January of 2025, so it is assumed he has been moved to a halfway house or similar facility to serve out the remainder of his sentence.

That assumption lines up with the Federal BOP website’s explanation of Keith’s custody status:

If an individual is listed as “Released” or “Not in BOP Custody” and no facility location is indicated, the inmate is no longer in BOP custody, however, the inmate may still be in the custody of some other correctional/criminal justice system/law enforcement entity, or on parole or supervised release.

LaTisha Collier Dons Lingerie For Keith’s Release

LaTisha Collier teased Keith’s release (in more ways than one) by posting photos on Instagram wearing some sexy pink Convictoria’s Secret lingerie.

“I’m about to go get my n*gga,” LaTisha captioned the gallery, along with a 🤪 emoji.

“He did over 11 years Feds I know exactly what he wants 🤪💦 YUMMY,” LaTisha added. She also used a long string of movie camera emoji, hinting that she and Keith might be filming his release for WE tv.

Keith has yet to post on any of his social media accounts, but he teased his release with a Facebook post on August 10. “Ready for my Fresh Start,” he wrote, adding a strong arm emoji.

Keith Collier UPDATE

Keith Collier took to Instagram and shared the first photos of himself out of prison. “First day out,” he wrote, along with a strong arm emoji. “It’s time for new beginnings.”

Why Was Keith Collier Serving Such A Long Sentence?

LaTisha Collier has suggested on the show and on social media that her husband’s lengthy prison sentence was unjustified.

14 years in prison is a very long sentence, especially for a charge that didn’t involve violence. So, why was Keith serving so much time?

Below is an excerpt from the State’s response to Keith’s motion for compassionate release filed in September of 2020 that reveals his criminal history prior to the 2014 conviction had a lot to do with it:

By the age of 25, when he was arrested in this case, the defendant already had compiled a prolific criminal history, including convictions for burglary (age 17), possession of cannabis (age 19), DUI alcohol (age 19), unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (age 19), aggravated battery of a police officer (age 21), and criminal trespass to land (age 22). The defendant had a number of violations of parole and other forms of court supervision.

The defendant entered into a Rule 11(c)(1)(C) plea to the charge of possession of at least 28 grams of crack with intent to distribute, agreeing that the appropriate sentencing range was 151-188 months. This range was lower than the range of 188-235 months determined after completion of the presentence investigation. The Court sentenced the defendant, a career offender, to 168 months imprisonment. Once incarcerated in BOP, the defendant received disciplinary sanctions in 2016 and 2017 for, respectively, disruptive conduct-high (resulting in loss of 27 days good time credit) and possessing a dangerous weapon (resulting in loss of 41 days good time credit). In December 2019, BOP classified the defendant at a high risk to recidivate.

Meet inmate Keith "Lil Mike" Collier from the new season of #LoveDuringLockup premiering in July! Includes photos, arrest details, projected release date and more! #MildSpoilers #LoveAfterLockup https://t.co/3kH72RRcZb — Starcasm (@starcasm) May 18, 2023

Congratulations to Keith Collier! I confess I am looking forward to potentially meeting him on the show and outside of prison for the first time!

Congratulations to LaTisha as well. She was seriously at risk of heading to prison herself before Keith’s release stemming from her pending felony theft charge, so it’s nice they will actually be able to be together.

If Keith is moving to a halfway house or similar facility, it’s unclear where that will be. He was serving his prison sentence in Colorado, but I’m sure he has petitioned to serve out the remainder of his sentence closer to LaTisha in Davenport, Iowa. Let’s just hope that petition wasn’t filed by paralegal Ben!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









