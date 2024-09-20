LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Did Arthur shoot Hope? Assault charge dropped

Love After Lockup Season 9 star Arthur got some good news Thursday as the Dallas County District Attorney has reportedly dropped the felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge against him.

Arthur’s Instagram account shared the update with a story post. “Shooting case against Hope finally drop,” the text graphic reads. “I just found out this morning that the case has been dismissed,” the post continues. “GOD IS GOOD GOD IS FAIR alhamdullilah 🤲🏼”

Arthur was never indicted on the aggravated assault charge, but it was pending and added $150,000 to his bail amount.

DID ARTHUR SHOOT HOPE?

Arthur describes the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge as the “shooting case against Hope” in his story post. Was he arrested for allegedly shooting Hope?

After Arthur was arrested, his mother Vonnetta responded to Instagram comments about his arrest with her version of what happened.

“[Arthur] was trying to leave [Hope’s] apartment and she pulled her gun out and tried to shoot and kill him saying if she can’t have him nobody will,” Vonnetta wrote. “My son turned around just in time, but she ended up shooting herself.”

Vonnetta says Hope went to the hospital and told police that Arthur had shot her. “She recently went to the detectives and admitted she shot herself, so now we are just waiting,” Vonnetta stated at the time.

In other comments, Vonnetta claimed police found gun residue on Hope, but not Arthur. Unfortunately, Arthur was found with the gun in his possession.

ARTHUR STILL FACING 3 FELONIES

Having the aggravated assault charge dropped is certainly good news for Arthur, but the 30-year-old is still facing prison time.

Arthur has been indicted on one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of unlawful carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one felony count of evading arrest (with a previous conviction for evading arrest). He is currently in the custody of the Dallas County Jail with a total bail amount of $85,500.

It’s important to note that the remaining felony charges were from two different incidents. The unlawful carry and evading arrest charges were from an incident on May 17. According to the indictment, Arthur fled from “a peace officer and federal special investigator attempting to arrest and detain the said defendant.”

The unlawful possession charge was from an incident one week later on May 24. (Starcasm has been working diligently to get more information on all of Arthur’s charges from the arresting agency, but we have been unsuccessful so far.)

Not helping Arthur is the fact that he uploaded numerous photos and videos to social media with firearms and ammunition prior to his arrest. He even re-uploaded at least one of the photos after he was arrested!

He added the word “prop” to a couple of the images. Even if the guns are props, I’m sure Arthur’s attorney would advise him not to flaunt them on social media with multiple felony firearm possession charges pending.

Here is a video we put together that features some of the clips and photos of Arthur with guns and ammunition. There is one clip that also includes a bottle of promethazine hydrochloride, which is often used to make lean (aka sizzurp).

#LoveAfterLockup Arthur frequently posted Instagram photos and video of himself showing off guns and ammunition prior to his May arrest for multiple felony gun possession charges. Lyrics: @starcasm

Music/Vocals: AI pic.twitter.com/QK8NHMcArp — All Things Lockup (@allthingslockup) September 20, 2024

The song featured in the video was created using AI. Below is another version of the same song with lyrics included:

I previously shared a video of Arthur showing off guns and ammunition on his Instagram and it featured an AI song with some lyrics I wrote. Here's another version of the song with the lyrics included 🤗△ #LoveAfterLockup #FelonFriday pic.twitter.com/4jbIOX1TOJ — All Things Lockup (@allthingslockup) September 20, 2024

ARTHUR HAS A GOFUND ME

Despite having a massive falling out after filming for Love After Lockup, Arthur’s mother Vonnetta is doing what she can to help Arthur.

Vonnetta has launched a GoFundMe in hopes of paying Arthur’s bail and/or getting him professional help with his psychological and emotional issues.

From the GoFundMe campaign:

Hi, my name is Vonnetta. I’m the mother of Arthur (Man man), star of the newest season of “Love After Lock Up” on WeTV. My son did 10 years in prison for mistakes he made as a juvenile and was on his way to becoming an entrepreneur in fashion design, modeling, and TV. Before this unfortunate event, he was working construction jobs, loving life in the outside world, and spending time with family and friends from his childhood. Recently, he has been wrongfully accused of a crime by his ex-girlfriend, of something he did not do. So, our family is asking for your support in getting him back home so he can continue his journey to success, And also to get him the professional mental health and emotional support he needs for his anxiety and ptsd, as so many suffer from this illness. We are also fundraising to pay for his bond and/or attorney fees. Please, let’s not let him be another statistic, based off past incidences. I thank you for the outpour of support we have received via texts and messages on Instagram . We thank you in advance for any financial support you are able to assist with. Sincerely, Arthur’s mom,

Vonnetta

After Arthur’s Instagram account shared the news about the aggravated assault charge not being prosecuted, the account shared this message:

I wouldn’t even be writing this if I absolutely didn’t need to.. l did get great news of my main case being dismissed which reduced my bond by 150k now I have something that I can work with but my bail is now is 85k of which I only need a $1000 to bond out do not feel sorry for me but am asking you guys please help me bond out of here please help me to raise aleast 4k please share this post $tgc4eal if anyone would like to help it would be greatly appreciated thank you I love you all

Arthur’s GoFundMe has a goal of $25,000 and has $700 in donations so far.

Below is a video from Amber Keltner featuring an audio interview with Arthur from jail. He talks about the incident with Hope and the gun as well as the episode of Love After Lockup in which he had a mental breakdown.

