LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Shane Whitlow jailed for animal torture

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Shane Whitlow is back behind bars in Virginia.

Lacey’s ex-husband was booked into the Virginia Beach Jail on Friday. Jail records indicate Shane’s charge is a felony count of torture/mutilate dog or cat resulting in death. However, that may not be accurate.

As Starcasm previously reported in our Love After Lockup Season 3 Inmate Chart post, Shane was in court on Monday for the felony animal torture charge.

Court records indicate Shane pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor animal torture charge. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail with 9 months suspended.

As a result, Shane was facing 3 months in jail. There is no indication whether or not he was given any credit for time served. I assume Shane was given a certain amount of time to turn himself in, which he did yesterday.

The animal torture charge stemmed from an incident in April of 2021. According to multiple online reports, Shane injured Lacey’s cat during a dispute. Given the initial charge, it is assumed the cat died as a result of Shane’s actions.

#LoveAfterLockup Lacey just dropped a HUGE bombshell by claiming that her ex-husband Shane isn't the biological father of her daughter Summer! Plus, details on her recent house fire and rumors that she and John (aka Chon) are married. #LifeAfterLockup https://t.co/h3ENKnb4Xm — Starcasm (@starcasm) January 17, 2023

Lacey’s ex John arrested last week

It hasn’t been a good month for Lacey’s fellas.

John Slater was arrested earlier this month for felony possession of a controlled substance and DWI. He was also charged with improper display of plates and driving with e revoked/suspended license.

John was booked on August 6. He posted his bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for November 15.

Here is John’s most recent mug shot photo, and some of his previous ones:

