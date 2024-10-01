|

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Arthur arrested again

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup Arthur arrested agains September 30, 2024

Just 8 days after bonding out of the Dallas County Jail, Love After Lockup Season 9 inmate Arthur Henderson is back in custody again.

According to jail records, Arthur was arrested Monday and booked into the Dallas County Jail on charges of evading arrest/detention and unlawful carrying of a firearm with a felony conviction.

Arthur was previously facing both of those charges, and it is unclear if these are additional counts or if Arthur violated his bond conditions stemming from his previous arrest. These look to be new charges, but that has yet to be confirmed. Arthur’s previous case had a hearing scheduled for Thursday.

According to the Dallas County Jail website, Arthur is being held on $5,000 bond for the evading arrest/detention charge. There is no bond amount listed for the felony firearm possession charge.

There is no record of new charges being filed against Arthur in Dallas County Court. We will continue to monitor the story and share any major updates.

If you are curious to know more about Arthur’s arrest in May, below are links to our previous articles. Also below is a video compilation of some of the many photos and videos Arthur posted on Instagram brandishing firearms prior to his May arrest.

Arthur arrested again, facing felony charges (August 1, 2024)

Did Arthur shoot Hope? Assault charge dropped (September 20, 2024)

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


web analytics


Similar Posts

Love After Lockup Raydean arrested again 2022

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Raydean arrested again last week

ByMary Krueger

Viewers of Love After Lockup season 6 will remember motorcycle-riding Rick, his dentally challenged love Raydean, and Rick’s Dungeons & Dragons loving roomie, Ramona. Rick met Raydean at his motorcycle club and after hitting it off, he waited for her to serve her jail time. One thing poor Rick didn’t realize was Raydean had a “wifey”…

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Brittany Santiago is pregnant!
|

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Brittany Santiago is pregnant!

ByAsa Hawks

It appears that the online baby registry for Love After Lockup couple Brittany and Marcelino was real after all! On tonight’s episode, Brittany confirmed that she is pregnant with Marcelino’s baby in a conversation with her friend Sascha over concerns about a potential altercation with another woman. “Nobody knows. I haven’t told anybody. I haven’t…

Life After Lockup Chance and Tayler Facebook feud
| | |

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP Did Tayler cheat on Chance? Facebook feud recap!

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup couple Tayler George and Chance Pitt recently had a HUGE blow up on Facebook, which all started because Chance was likely not attending their son Mason’s first birthday. Chance escalated the heated exchange very quickly, as he seemingly unleashed with all sorts of allegations and spoilers for the…

Life After Lockup Brittany and Marcelino's Florida house details
| | | |

Life After Lockup Brittany & Marcelino buy smaller house in Florida

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup stars Brittany and Marcelino Santiago have left Sin City behind in favor of the Sunshine State! As we previously reported, the reality star couple upgraded their housing situation dramatically in late 2020. The Santiagos were previously living in a 1,739-square-foot house with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that…

VIDEO PHOTOS BIOS Love After Lockup Season 2 cast revealed
|

VIDEO PHOTOS BIOS Love After Lockup Season 2 cast revealed

ByAsa Hawks

WE tv has just announced the cast for Love After Lockup Season 2, and it includes two returning couples! The big announcement came in conjunction with the airing of the first of five one-hour “Our Story” episodes recapping the Season 1 couples one by one. First up was Johnna and Garrett, and during their episode,…

Love After Lockup Tia and Nicolle break up because of Daonte?
| | |

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Nicolle and Tia break up… over Daonte?!

ByAsa Hawks

We have some sad romance news to report for fans of Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup. The franchise’s first bunkie marriage appears to be over as Daonte Sierra’s ex Nicolle Bradley and her wife, Tia Simmons, have reportedly split. And it was due in part to Daonte?! As Starcasm previously reported way back…