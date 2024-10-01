LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Arthur arrested again

Just 8 days after bonding out of the Dallas County Jail, Love After Lockup Season 9 inmate Arthur Henderson is back in custody again.

According to jail records, Arthur was arrested Monday and booked into the Dallas County Jail on charges of evading arrest/detention and unlawful carrying of a firearm with a felony conviction.

Arthur was previously facing both of those charges, and it is unclear if these are additional counts or if Arthur violated his bond conditions stemming from his previous arrest. These look to be new charges, but that has yet to be confirmed. Arthur’s previous case had a hearing scheduled for Thursday.

According to the Dallas County Jail website, Arthur is being held on $5,000 bond for the evading arrest/detention charge. There is no bond amount listed for the felony firearm possession charge.

There is no record of new charges being filed against Arthur in Dallas County Court. We will continue to monitor the story and share any major updates.

If you are curious to know more about Arthur’s arrest in May, below are links to our previous articles. Also below is a video compilation of some of the many photos and videos Arthur posted on Instagram brandishing firearms prior to his May arrest.

Arthur arrested again, facing felony charges (August 1, 2024)

Did Arthur shoot Hope? Assault charge dropped (September 20, 2024)

#LoveAfterLockup Arthur frequently posted Instagram photos and video of himself showing off guns and ammunition prior to his May arrest for multiple felony gun possession charges. Lyrics: @starcasm

Music/Vocals: AI pic.twitter.com/QK8NHMcArp — All Things Lockup (@allthingslockup) September 20, 2024

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









