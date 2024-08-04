LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Raydean arrested for multiple felonies

Love After Lockup Season 6 star Raydean Voight is back behind bars in Texas. Rick’s ex was arrested in May and is currently facing multiple felony charges.

According to jail records, Raydean was arrested on May 21 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

“Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (UUMV) occurs when a person allowed access to, or with permission to operate your vehicle for any period of time, for any reason, refuses to return it with intent to permanently deprive you of the vehicle.” Source: austintexas.gov.

Raydean was booked into Hays County Jail on the same day of her arrest.

UUMV is classified as a state jail felony in Texas. Unfortunately for Raydean, she continued to catch more charges while in jail.

Raydean charged with 2 more felonies

According to District Court Records, the UUMV charge was filed the same day she was arrested.

The following day (May 22), a felony charge of fraudulent use of identifying info was filed against Raydean.

On May 23, Raydean was charged with a felony count of fraudulent use/possession of a credit or debit card.

Raydean posted her bond totaling $11,000 for the three charges on May 24 and was released. There is no hearing scheduled for her case yet.

Raydean’s arrest in May was just a few months after she pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substance in February. That conviction stemmed from an October, 2022 arrest for meth possession.

Raydean was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for time served.

