LOVE AFTER LOCKUP LaTisha Collier hit with $31k tax lien

Love After Lockup star LaTisha Collier may need to hire her own tax business because the 38-year-old financial adviser was hit with a $31,000+ tax lien earlier this year!

According to the Iowa Department of Revenue, the Notice of Tax Lien was filed in January. The Notice reveals a total tax lien of $31,093.21.

The amounts assessed for the lien are broken up between multiple accounts for the years 2020 and 2021.

There are four total months of withholding tax totaling $978.71.

The majority of the total lien amount stems from individual income tax. LaTisha was assessed with $19,049.20 for 2020 and $11,065.30 for 2021.

Perhaps LaTisha should have used that $15,000 she allegedly took from her husband’s bank account to buy herself an engagement ring to pay her tax bill?

#LoveDuringLockup A bankruptcy judge has referred LaTisha Collier to the US Attorney's office for an investigation into multiple possible instances of bankruptcy fraud. 🤦🏻‍♀️ #LoveAfterLockup Full details: https://t.co/U9w7mWR8r0 — Starcasm (@starcasm) February 21, 2024

LaTisha Collier financial troubles

The tax lien is just the latest in a long, loooong list of financial issues for LaTisha and her Boss Tax and Accounting Services business.

In the past couple years, LaTisha has personally been evicted multiple times. Her business has also been evicted multiple times from multiple locations during that same time span.

Boss Tax and Accounting Services filed for bankruptcy last year as well. Twice. LaTisha admitted her business “incurred a large debt over the past year.”

The bankruptcy judge eventually threw out Boss Tax’s bankruptcy filing and forwarded LaTisha’s information to prosecutors for a potential investigation into bankruptcy fraud.

LaTisha is also facing multiple civil lawsuits. Oh, and there’s that small matter of the pending felony theft charge against LaTisha for allegedly taking money from a client and keeping the funds instead of paying the client’s taxes.

#LoveDuringLockup LaTisha Collier was arrested for felony theft yesterday. Yes, it does involve her Boss Tax and Accounting Services business 🤦🏻‍♀️ #LoveAfterLockup EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: https://t.co/n9IpWYgQFO — Starcasm (@starcasm) April 24, 2024



Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









