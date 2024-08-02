New Love After Lockup inmate back in jail after felony arrest SPOILER

The ninth season of WE tv’s popular Love After Lockup reality series just premiered last week, and Starcasm already has a HUGE spoiler for you! One of the inmates featured this season is currently in custody after being arrested on multiple felony charges.

Love After Lockup Arthur Arrested Again

Hope’s boo Arthur is currently in custody in Texas after being arrested on May 24. According to jail records, Arthur was booked for multiple VERY serious charges:

• Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

• Possession of Firearm by a Felon

• Unlawful Carry of a Weapon with Felony Conviction

Arthur’s total bond amount, excluding holds from other jurisdictions, is $235,000.

Arthur Arrested One Week Prior

Prior to the arrest on May 24, Arthur was booked for a misdemeanor count of Evading Arrest or Detention on May 17. Because Arthur was previously convicted of the same charge, it was later elevated to a felony.

Arthur’s bond was set at $500.

It’s unclear at this time if Arthur posted his bond before being charged with the additional felonies a week later. It is possible that he was still in custody and charged with the felonies for alleged acts committed prior to his May 17 arrest.

Arthur was indicted for the Evading Arrest or Detention charge on July 15. His next scheduled court date is August 8.

Arthur has yet to be indicted on the assault and weapons possession charges.

Starcasm will continue to monitor Arthur’s cases and share any major updates.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









