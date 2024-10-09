LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Hope shot 3 times before Arthur’s arrest

Love After Lockup Season 9 star Arthur Henderson was arrested in May of this year, roughly nine months after his prison release featured on the show. He was initially charged with several felonies, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

There were multiple reports online, including posts made by Arthur’s mom, claiming Arthur’s ex-fiancée Hope was shot during the incident that resulted in his arrest. Starcasm has been trying to confirm or deny those reports through official sources, but have been unsuccessful — until now.

Hope Was Shot 3 Times

The police report from Arthur’s arrest confirms Hope was shot multiple times — apparently in the butt and/or butt area. After Hope was hospitalized for the gunshot wounds, she told police Arthur shot her three times, “striking her in the right, center, and left area of her glutes.”

In another part of the report, the officer described Hope’s injuries as “three gunshot wounds in glutius [sic] area.”

#LoveAfterLockup Arthur frequently posted Instagram photos and video of himself showing off guns and ammunition prior to his May arrest for multiple felony gun possession charges. Lyrics: @starcasm

Music/Vocals: AI pic.twitter.com/QK8NHMcArp — All Things Lockup (@allthingslockup) September 20, 2024

Hope Shooting Recap

Hope’s altercation with Arthur and the shooting occurred on May 23. Hope told police she returned to her Dallas apartment and locked the door. Shortly after locking the door, Hope says Arthur “began knocking on the door demanding to be let in stating he had some items of his he needed.”

Hope claims she did not let Arthur in. Eventually, Arthur stopped knocking and hope assumed he had left.

“[Hope] opened the door, and suspect rushed her pushing past and entering her apartment. [Hope] attempted to push him out and the two began tussling. [Hope] explained that the suspect got the better of her and was holding her from behind nearly choking her.”

At some point during the altercation, Hope says she “saw suspect brandish a handgun and the two began fighting over the gun.” Arthur allegedly “managed to regain control of the weapon and shot [Hope] three times, striking her in the right, center, and left area of her glutes.”

Arthur reportedly “took the gun and fled on foot in an unknown direction.”

Hope Drove Herself To The Hospital

Despite being shot three times, Hope reportedly drove herself to a local hospital for treatment.

An eye witness told police he “saw [Hope] fleeing the location after having been shot as she had exclaimed to him that she had shot herself before taking off abruptly.”

Another witness informed police he was on the phone with Hope when she arrived at her apartment. He said Hope told him she “had her handgun ready and that it was loaded.”

He said he was still on the phone with Hope after she entered her apartment and he could hear knocking on the door. Hope told him it was Arthur who was knocking. Hope told him she was contemplating letting Arthur in. That upset the witness and he hung up on Hope.

Hope called him back “stating that she had been shot and that suspect shot her. [Hope] told [him] that she would tell police she shot herself or that an unknown person had shot her.”

I previously shared a video of Arthur showing off guns and ammunition on his Instagram and it featured an AI song with some lyrics I wrote. Here's another version of the song with the lyrics included 🤗△ #LoveAfterLockup #FelonFriday pic.twitter.com/4jbIOX1TOJ — All Things Lockup (@allthingslockup) September 20, 2024

Arthur’s Mom Says Hope Shot Herself

After Arthur was arrested, his mother Vonnetta responded to Instagram comments about his arrest with her version of what happened.

“[Arthur] was trying to leave [Hope’s] apartment and she pulled her gun out and tried to shoot and kill him saying if she can’t have him nobody will,” Vonnetta wrote. “My son turned around just in time, but she ended up shooting herself.”

Vonnetta says Hope went to the hospital and told police that Arthur had shot her. “She recently went to the detectives and admitted she shot herself, so now we are just waiting,” Vonnetta stated at the time.

The aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge was later dropped.

Recent Arthur Updates

Despite being back in jail yet again, Arthur continues to post updates on Instagram — I assume with the help of family and friends. Below is a post he shared last week, followed by some excerpts from a Q&A session on Tuesday:

UPDATE – Arthur shared a message from jail on Instagram. #LoveAfterLockup https://t.co/5IxBhvioaS pic.twitter.com/mG2bXMacbm — All Things Lockup (@allthingslockup) October 3, 2024

QUESTION: Are you still with Hope?

ARTHUR: No! But there’s no bad blood btwn us.

Why the forehead tattoo?

Kuz I’m living like that, where’s yours? lol

The triangle! What does it mean?

It means I Kant be f***ed wit!

How’s your mental health?

I’m at a kool 70% Just stressing about making this bond.

How much is your bond?

$455k What you got on it? 👀

Do you get noticed out in public? And if you do is it too much to handle?

Yes I do get noticed & no it’s never too much kuz I have a main character complex.. I actually eat for free in a lot of places now. This is just the beginning.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









