|

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Hope shot 3 times before Arthur’s arrest

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup Hope shot 3 times before Arthur's arrest in May

Love After Lockup Season 9 star Arthur Henderson was arrested in May of this year, roughly nine months after his prison release featured on the show. He was initially charged with several felonies, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

There were multiple reports online, including posts made by Arthur’s mom, claiming Arthur’s ex-fiancée Hope was shot during the incident that resulted in his arrest. Starcasm has been trying to confirm or deny those reports through official sources, but have been unsuccessful — until now.

Hope Was Shot 3 Times

The police report from Arthur’s arrest confirms Hope was shot multiple times — apparently in the butt and/or butt area. After Hope was hospitalized for the gunshot wounds, she told police Arthur shot her three times, “striking her in the right, center, and left area of her glutes.”

In another part of the report, the officer described Hope’s injuries as “three gunshot wounds in glutius [sic] area.”

Hope Shooting Recap

Hope’s altercation with Arthur and the shooting occurred on May 23. Hope told police she returned to her Dallas apartment and locked the door. Shortly after locking the door, Hope says Arthur “began knocking on the door demanding to be let in stating he had some items of his he needed.”

Hope claims she did not let Arthur in. Eventually, Arthur stopped knocking and hope assumed he had left.

“[Hope] opened the door, and suspect rushed her pushing past and entering her apartment. [Hope] attempted to push him out and the two began tussling. [Hope] explained that the suspect got the better of her and was holding her from behind nearly choking her.”

At some point during the altercation, Hope says she “saw suspect brandish a handgun and the two began fighting over the gun.” Arthur allegedly “managed to regain control of the weapon and shot [Hope] three times, striking her in the right, center, and left area of her glutes.”

Arthur reportedly “took the gun and fled on foot in an unknown direction.”

Hope Drove Herself To The Hospital

Despite being shot three times, Hope reportedly drove herself to a local hospital for treatment.

An eye witness told police he “saw [Hope] fleeing the location after having been shot as she had exclaimed to him that she had shot herself before taking off abruptly.”

Another witness informed police he was on the phone with Hope when she arrived at her apartment. He said Hope told him she “had her handgun ready and that it was loaded.”

He said he was still on the phone with Hope after she entered her apartment and he could hear knocking on the door. Hope told him it was Arthur who was knocking. Hope told him she was contemplating letting Arthur in. That upset the witness and he hung up on Hope.

Hope called him back “stating that she had been shot and that suspect shot her. [Hope] told [him] that she would tell police she shot herself or that an unknown person had shot her.”

Arthur’s Mom Says Hope Shot Herself

After Arthur was arrested, his mother Vonnetta responded to Instagram comments about his arrest with her version of what happened.

“[Arthur] was trying to leave [Hope’s] apartment and she pulled her gun out and tried to shoot and kill him saying if she can’t have him nobody will,” Vonnetta wrote. “My son turned around just in time, but she ended up shooting herself.”

Vonnetta says Hope went to the hospital and told police that Arthur had shot her. “She recently went to the detectives and admitted she shot herself, so now we are just waiting,” Vonnetta stated at the time.

The aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge was later dropped.

Recent Arthur Updates

Despite being back in jail yet again, Arthur continues to post updates on Instagram — I assume with the help of family and friends. Below is a post he shared last week, followed by some excerpts from a Q&A session on Tuesday:

QUESTION: Are you still with Hope?

ARTHUR: No! But there’s no bad blood btwn us.

Why the forehead tattoo?

Kuz I’m living like that, where’s yours? lol

The triangle! What does it mean?

It means I Kant be f***ed wit!

Love After Lockup Arthur Henderson Instagram Q&A

How’s your mental health?

I’m at a kool 70% Just stressing about making this bond.

How much is your bond?

$455k What you got on it? 👀

Do you get noticed out in public? And if you do is it too much to handle?

Yes I do get noticed & no it’s never too much kuz I have a main character complex.. I actually eat for free in a lot of places now. This is just the beginning.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


web analytics


Similar Posts

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP Amber’s boyfriend Sammy criminal record & mug shots
| |

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP Amber’s boyfriend Sammy criminal record & mug shots

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Amber Eggers has left behind her bunkie bae Puppy in favor of another ex-con, her ex-boyfriend Sammy. When viewers are introduced to Sammy, he is reportedly fresh out of prison. Amber is very open about the fact that Sammy has been arrested numerous times, and she mentions…

Love After Lockup Andy files for divorce from wife Mindy
|

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Andy files for divorce from wife Mindy EXCLUSIVE

ByAsa Hawks

Love During Lockup and Love After Lockup’s Andy continues to work towards his happily ever after with his felon bae, Brittney. The 45-year-old former police officer has been doing background checks, chauffeuring future stepdaughters, and buying plenty of rose petals and stuffed animals. However, there is one thing Andy seems to have forgotten to take…

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP SPOILERS! Shawn Osborne and Sara Isaac are married & Sara is pregnant!?
| |

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP SPOILERS! Shawn Osborne and Sara Isaac are married & Sara is pregnant!?

ByAsa Hawks

It appears that Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Shawn Osborne’s attempt to date every incarcerated white female felon in the United States between the ages of 25 and 30 has come to an abrupt stop. At least for now. In a rather shocking update, it was recently revealed that Shawn and his…

Love After Lockup Season 6 inmate updates on Raydean, Chance, Tiffany, Martel, Antoine and Harry.
| | | |

Love After Lockup Season 6 inmate updates for Chance, Harry, Raydean, Antoine, Martel, Tiffany

ByAsa Hawks

In our latest installment of Love After Lockup inmate update charts, we tackle the felonious ladies and gentlemen of Season 6! WE tv classifies this cast as Love After Lockup Season 4.1. For a full explanation of WE tv’s confusing classification system and ours (with photos and list of couples) you can click here. If…

Love After Lockup Tiffany's friend Kurtis arrested for assault
| | |

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Tiffany’s friend Kurtis arrested for assault EXCLUSIVE

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup felon Tiffany has multiple male suitors waiting for her on the outside. WE tv has been teasing a parking lot altercation between would-be boos Kevin Hale and Kurtis King since the preview trailer for the new season first dropped in February. In the dramatic scene, Kevin can be seen pointing his finger…

Britney and Ray from Love After Lockup
|

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Britney and Ray were together at a party this weekend

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup couple Britney and Ray looked to have split back in December amid reports that Ray was doing some inappropriate DM sliding. Since that time, Ray’s Instagram account has been disabled and Britney hasn’t shared any photos and/or videos with Ray… until this weekend! (By accident!) Britney and her…