Starcasm previously published details about Love During Lockup star LaTisha Collier’s extensive criminal history. That is usually not very noteworthy for articles about Love During Lockup cast members, except LaTisha isn’t the convict in her relationship!
Within hours of the article being published, LaTisha took to Facebook Live to respond. In a 30+ minute stream she talks very openly about her past arrests, and even says she’s “really grateful” for our article because it includes dates and details for each and every charge.
“I’m a stiletto-wearing felon,” LaTisha proudly proclaims early in the stream. “Unfortunately, I can’t get rid of that status. But, what I could do is change my life around, which I have. And me being in business for five and a half years has proven that.”
LaTisha is obviously not lacking in self confidence, but she also displays at least a little humility.
“I’m not a perfect person, so I’m not getting on here denying anything or claiming to be a perfect person, because I’m f***ing not,” she admits. “I don’t want to f***ing be perfect, OK? I’m just me. I’m a real a** b**ch and this is what it is…I have to face these types of things because people come at me, you know what I’m saying?”
As Starcasm revealed in our article, LaTisha’s criminal history includes multiple felony theft convictions and a felony conviction for fraudulent practice. That can sound really bad for someone running a tax and accounting business!
We explained the theft convictions were for writing bad checks in 2018, and the fraudulent practice conviction was for lying about her income and receiving just over $19,000 in government assistance between 2010 and 2012. That was more than a decade ago.
“I’m just really glad this article came out because it really breaks down the dates,” LaTisha says in the stream. “And not only the dates, but also the types of — not just the type of crime, but it goes into depth of what this crime was for, you know?”
On several occasions, Latisha brings up the fact that she’s previously dealt with people trying to bring her and her business down due to her criminal past. “The last time this s**t happened to me, it was locally, three and a half years ago,” LaTisha reveals. “I lost a few people. But, I gained so much more.”
More quotes from Latisha:
I have a criminal background, stemming probably all the way back to — god, maybe I was, like 18, 19? It’s not nothing that I’m embarrassed of or anything. Mostly like white collar crimes, like writing bad checks to my bank. I have a fraud charge for — believe it or not — lying on my food stamp application I think back in like 2010 or 12 or 13 or something like that.
People break the law. People learn from their mistakes, you know? So I think my last charge was, you know, several years ago — or last big charge, I’ll put it that way. In between I’ve had the typical driving charges, disorderly conduct, you know, things that other people have as well.
Your haters — they’re actually doing their job, you know what I’m saying? … Whether it’s bad publicity or good publicity, it’s still publicity. And it’s gonna make you trend, OK?
Meet inmate Keith "Lil Mike" Collier from the new season of #LoveDuringLockup premiering in July! Includes photos, arrest details, projected release date and more! #MildSpoilers #LoveAfterLockup https://t.co/3kH72RRcZb
— Starcasm (@starcasm) May 18, 2023
Starcasm made posts on several social media platforms this morning teasing the fact we were going to be publishing a couple articles today about a particular Love During Lockup cast member. Latisha must have seen at least one of those teases.
“From what I’ve seen, I think there’s going to be another article coming out, and it might go into some of my financial issues I have had throughout my life,” LaTisha says.
Latisha was kind of right! Our article was about her Boss Tax and Accounting Services businesses being evicted from their Davenport, Iowa location this month with tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid rent and expenses. LaTisha’s personal financial issues are a whole other can of worms that we may or may not address in a separate article. 😬
LaTisha maintained her sense of humor throughout the lengthy live stream, and that included talking about her mug shot photos.
“A couple of those mug shots they posted, I was looking a little crazy in that s**t,” LaTishas says while chuckling. “But I have learned my lesson! So I always keep my makeup bag in the car now…Just in case I get pulled over, I already know — if I don’t have my license, I already know. I know I’m going to jail. I’m going to put my lipstick on, go draw my brows on…[put on] some concealer.”
If you’ve read the Starcasm article, then you know LaTisha has been jailed multiple times for driving without a license. She assures the stream viewers that isn’t a risk any more. “I got my license now,” LaTisha reveals while laughing loudly. That’s great to hear because she can be seen driving in the Love During Lockup trailer and at the end of her Facebook Live stream.
LaTisha is hosting a Love During Lockup Season 3 premiere party in Rock Island, Illinois tonight. While talking about a particular extra-fervent hater, she says that if she sees her at the event things are going to get physical.
“So you might see another mother f***ing mug shot!” LaTisha laughs. “I ain’t ever jumped a ho, but it might happen tonight, OK?”
We will keep an eye on the Rock Island Police Department jail bookings tonight! We will also be keeping an eye on the Love during Lockup Season 3 premiere, which airs at 9/8c on WE tv!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com