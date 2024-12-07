| |

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP Bianca and Daniel split amid cheating and… catfishing allegations?!

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup couple Bianca and Daniel split up

During the Life After Lockup season finale Friday night, producers shared updates for all of the cast — including Bianca and Daniel.

“Bianca and Daniel moved to a new apartment in Arizona,” the couple’s update begins. “Bianca wears her promise ring… but hopes for a real proposal soon.”

It’s unclear when show producers wrote the updates, but apparently it was more than two weeks ago.

BIANCA AND DANIEL BREAK UP

Late last month, Bianca made several Instagram posts suggesting Daniel cheated on her. The posts featured screen caps of alleged text messages and photos between Daniel and other women — including a stripper at a local club.

Bianca quickly deleted her posts, but of course they were preserved by the internet:

The messages did not include dates, which had many fans wondering if the messages were from before Daniel’s recent prison stint.

A few days after sharing the “cheating” evidence, Bianca seemed to confirm a split on Facebook.

She re-posted the message “after all the disrespect I was still kind” on her wall.

“He doesn’t deserve it!” a commenter wrote. “Do you want me to come there and kick his ass for you?”

“Hahah well I don’t live w him anymore,” Bianca replied. “I got tf out. Not my problem 🤣 he’ll be back in prison or homeless eventually. His karma will come.”

Bianca added another response in a separate comment. “He’s on a really really f***ed up bad track with his life. His karma is himself.”

DANIEL SAYS BIANCA CATFISHED HIM


Daniel hasn’t posted much at all on social media recently in regards to any kind of relationship issues with Bianca. However, that changed earlier this week when he shared this post on a Love After Lockup Facebook group page:

Life After Lockup Daniel says Bianca catfished him

Bianca’s Instagram and Facebook pages include numerous photos of her which appear to be enhanced a bit, but nothing more than the use of some basic filters and angles.

Below are a couple examples:

Love After Lockup Bianca DePalo on Instagram

If Bianca is guilty of catfishing, the argument could be made that Daniel was guilty too. Below are side-by-side photos of his recent selfie and the profile image he used for the prison dating website Bianca met him through:

Life After Lockup Daniel catfish

Catfishing allegations from either side seem a bit far-fetched, however, given how much the couple video chatted during Daniel’s incarceration.

BIANCA RETURNS TO FLORIDA

Bianca and Daniel have not only split up, but Bianca has apparently returned to her home state of Florida.

Bianca shared an Instagram post earlier this week that included a photo of herself and her mom back in the Sunshine State.

In the photo, Bianca looks a bit different. In the caption, she reveals that she has a new man in her life now — Jesus Christ.

Love After Lockup Bianca is back in Florida after breaking up with Daniel

It’s unclear if Bianca has made amends with her father. She has made numerous posts on social media accusing her dad of abuse.

Most Love After Lockup fans would likely agree that Bianca and Daniel’s split was probably the best thing for both of them. Despite Bianca’s fairy tale vision going in, it seemed clear they were not a good match.

It’s unknown if Bianca and Daniel were filming another season of Life After Lockup when they split. A return to We TV seems very likely, but we will all have to stay tuned to find out for sure!

