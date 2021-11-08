Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Shawn Osborne is going to be a dad for the seventh time!
We previously confirmed that Shawn married his on-screen prison bae Sara Isaac in August, and there were reliable sources reporting that Sara was pregnant at the time. The pregnancy has now been confirmed as a photo recently surfaced clearly showing Sara with a sizable baby bump!
I do not know where the photo (included above) was originally posted, but it found it’s way to reddit late last night. In the picture, Shawn and Sara appear to be in line outside. Everyone except Shawn looks to be dressed for chilly but not cold weather.
It’s unclear when the photo was taken. AT2 broke the pregnancy news on Sharrell’s World early last month. Sarah Howes from RealiTeaSquad later confirmed the report and added that she was told the pregnancy news by Sara’s ex back in July. That would mean Sara is at least five months along.
Given that Sara is pretty far along, will we be seeing the pregnancy announcement on the current season?
WE tv showed a positive pregnancy test in their Life After Lockup preview trailer. But, the test was shown in the middle of Daonte and Nicolle’s segment, implying that it was Nicolle who was pregnant. Sarah from RealiTeaSquad says the pregnancy test is actually Sara’s. So yes, it does appear that the pregnancy will be revealed on the current season of Life after Lockup.
Here’s the preview trailer, which clearly implies that the pregnancy test is Nicolle’s:
The child will be Shawn’s seventh (that we’re aware of). As Love After Lockup viewers are well aware (and Sara eventually found out), Shawn has six children with his ex, Kelly. The child will be Sarah’s second, joining six-year-old big sister Abby.
To see how Shawn and Sara’s marriage and pregnancy story line plays out on screen, be sure to tune in to new episodes of Life After Lockup airing Friday nights at 9/8c on WE tv!
