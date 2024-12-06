| | | | | |

New WE tv show Love After Lockup: Crime Story premieres in Feb VIDEO

Asa Hawks

We TV new show Love After Lockup Crime Story premieres in February 2025

We TV is adding another show to the Love After Lockup franchise! The network announced Love After Lockup: Crime Story earlier today.

“In this new limited series, Love After Lockup cast favorites from the past and present reveal what led them to a life of crime and what landed them behind bars,” reads the official press release.

More about the show from the press release:

We have seen them walk out of prison gates and into the arms of loved ones, but who were they before prison? In-depth interviews provide a no-holds-barred look at the pre-prison life of the franchise’s most loved and notorious characters as they return to the scene of the crime, reflect on their origin stories and how far they’ve come.

We know their LOVE story; this is their CRIME story.

Love After Lockup: Crime Story premieres exclusively on We TV and streams exclusively on ALLBLK in February of 2025.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: CRIME STORY TRAILER

In addition to the show announcement, WE tv also dropped a teaser preview trailer for Love After Lockup: Crime Story.

The trailer reveals six (potentially seven) former Love After Lockup cast members who will be featured on Crime Story. Quaylon, Destinie, Michael, Louie, Brittany (Marcelino’s wife), and Lindsey are all featured in the teaser.

Also included in the teaser are Love After Lockup Season 1 couple Johnna and Garrett, so it would be logical to assume Garrett will be featured as well. (The clip does not include any new footage of Garrett talking about his crimes, so he was not included in the list above.)

CRIME STORY CAST ARREST DETAILS

Starcasm readers will already be familiar with the crime stories of many of the featured cast members. Below are some links to our articles providing arrest and background details for the cast included in the trailer:

Lindsey Downs 140mph police chase & meth arrest details

2021 interview with Lindsey Downs in which she talks about her arrests after filming for Love After Lockup

Brittany Santiago charged with assaulting her mom in 2008

Startling details about Brittany Santiago’s 2016 arrest, which initially included charges of kidnapping and attempted murder.

Details on Destinie Folsom’s return to prison in 2020.

Extensive background post on Johnna and Garrett that includes a little bit about his arrest history prior to filming for the show.

Mug shot photos of Garrett AND Johnna from before their appearances on Love After Lockup.

Starcasm’s Love After Lockup Seasons 1 and 2 inmate chart post, which includes up-to-date arrest information for all of the inmates — including Garrett’s arrests after being on the show.

Quaylon was arrested with drugs and another woman in 2023.

5 facts about Louie Fojut you probably didn’t know, including details on his armed robbery arrest and conviction.

Details on the headline-grabbing 2016 arrest of Michael Persaud (aka Montana Millz).

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm.


