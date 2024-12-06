|

BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Video surfaces of Loren Allen breaking NDA, spilling secrets before filming

Loren Allen from Before the 90 Days is back in the news and this time it’s not for his gonorrhea. Old YouTube video has surfaced of Allen spilling all the tea a year before his debut on the 90 Day Fiance spin-off.

Hear what he has to say about marrying someone in the Philippines no matter what it takes…

Loren Allen Before the 90 Days

Loren Allen keeps 90 Day Fiance fans fed with wild antics that range from calling having gonorrhea no big deal to getting banned from a Subreddit for talking about rotting ‘vigina’ sweat. The star of season 7 of Before the 90 Days is pursuing transgendered lover Faith, a native of the Philippines.

Loren, who has no money and a bout of the illness of the whores, tries to convince his girlfriend that they should get married, despite his continual cheating and lack of… literally any resources.

Loren Allen breaks NDA

In a mind-numbing video posted by @90DayFiance_Alexa, we hear Loren Allen from Before the 90 Days explain to a mumble mouth interviewer that he has purchased a one way ticket to the Philippines and doesn’t care what he has to do (or who he has to marry) to stay there… problem is, this was filmed BEFORE the show began filming, immediately breaking his NDA with TLC before they even got started.

Fans can hear Loren talking about production, their plan for the show and even getting paid – a big no no! He gives exact dates of his plane tickets and admits that he has no money to return to the United States. The eventual reality star claims then that he can’t afford a car because he pays child support.

In the video, Allen admits to have never seen the show before filming and figures ‘what the heck.’ Loren treats Before the 90 Days as the literal ticket it is. Loren Allen then outlines his plans for if Faith isn’t what he expects upon his arrival: he will simply find someone else. His hope (at the time of the interview) is to marry a ‘regular girl’ and just have ‘lady boys’ on the side but if he must return to Las Vegas he has two potential wives lined up!

What are the consequences of breaking your NDA with Sharp Media? Statler Riley from 90 Day Fiance was recently uninvited to the Tell All after claiming that every single scene on the show is scripted.

