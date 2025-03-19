Love After Lockup Season 10 cast photos and bios

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup Season 10 cast 2025

The original Love After Lockup returns to We TV for its tenth season on March 21, 2025. Get to know all the couples (and throuples) before the season premiere!

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP SEASON 10 CAST

Love After Lockup Ashley Julius and Alexis
Ashley, Julius and Alexis
Cincinnati, Ohio

Julius is juggling more than he can handle as his release from prison draws near. He’s been dating two women – Alexis and Ashley – and knows having them both at his release would be a disaster. To avoid the impending chaos, Julius tells Ashley his mom is picking him up and they will rendezvous after his release however, will Alexis be the one waiting for him outside the prison gates?

Love After Lockup Brooke and JK
Brooke and JK
Aquilla, Texas

Brooke is a country girl and single mom to two kids who met her now boyfriend, JK, at the age of 13. They lost contact until about 3 years ago and reconnected while JK was in prison. Brooke, remembering her crush on JK, decides to give it a shot. As JK’s release nears, Brooke is counting down the days until her man gets out. Although the excitement is high, Brooke has some concerns regarding JK’s lingering ex, Alex.

Love After Lockup Quiana and Damodrick
Quiana and Damodrick
Lubbock, Texas

Quiana is a hair stylist and pharmacy technician who has been dating her incarcerated boo, Damodrick, for two years. The pair dated briefly before Damodrick was sent to prison, but he cheated on Quiana twice with his baby mama, Jawalia. Quiana has decided to give Damodrick another chance, hoping, in this case , the phrase “once a cheater, always cheater” isn’t true.

Love After Lockup Brooklyn and Brian
Brooklyn and Brian
Columbus, Ohio

Brooklyn is a spirited cheer mom and coach. Her boyfriend and high school crush, Brian, is nearing the end of his stay in prison and will shortly be coming home to Brooklyn and her daughter, Ailani. While Brooklyn is counting down the days till Brian’s release, her family is skeptical about their relationship as she inherited a trust fund left by her mother after her passing. Could Brian be in it for the money?

Love After Lockup Will and Courtnee
Will and Courtnee
Sacramento, California

Will, an IT specialist, found Courtnee on a prison pen pal site. Despite never meeting in person, the two quickly formed a connection. Their backgrounds couldn’t be more different – Will was a self-proclaimed nerd in high school, while Courtnee was the cheerleading star but fell in with the wrong crowd. Upon Courtnee’s release, Will decides to pop the question in hopes of expediting the interstate compact process that will allow Courtnee to move to California with him. Will their quickie wedding lead to a lifetime of happiness?

Love After Lockup Joey and Michael
Joey and Michael
Boise, Idaho

Joey and Michael made their debut on Love During Lockup. We saw Joey’s connection to Michael, as well his family’s fear that Joey may slip back into his past addiction once Michael is released from prison. Their concerns are justified, as Joey relapsed while he was with Michael, in the past. Now, Michael is released from prison and he and Joey are reunited. Will the pair last beyond prison walls?

Love After Lockup Savannah and Bradly
Savannah and Bradly
Richmond, Virginia

Bradly and Savannah’s love story also began on Love During Lockup, and on Love After Lockup, the couple begins to navigate their new life together. However, trust issues surface and Bradly grows increasingly frustrated with Savannah’s controlling behavior. Bradly’s family also begins to express their doubts about their relationship, specifically, his sisters. Will this couple be able to work through their issues and manage family concerns or was the relationship doomed from the start?

