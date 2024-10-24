|

LIFE AFTER LOCKUP Rob tells Tennie to get a job EXCLUSIVE

Life After Lockup couple Robert and Tennie Long are doing well almost a year after his prison release. But… not well enough.

In an exclusive preview clip from Friday night’s brand new episode, Rob has a difficult conversation with Tennie about their financial situation.

Rob reluctantly admits that his current job is just temporary, and they will likely have to pay roughly $5,500 in order for him to get his commercial driver’s license.

“I’ve been having you at home for about a year taking care of the house,” he points out. “You will have to get a job.”

Tennie seems a bit surprised by Rob’s statement.

“I don’t know,” she says after a pause. However, Tennie is willing to step up.

“I’ve worked my whole life,” she explains. “It’ll be nerve-wracking at first. It’ll be a huge adjustment, but we’ll do that then. I can get a job.”

How Did Rob Make Money In Prison?

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup viewers may be wondering why Tennie has to get a job now, after Rob has been released from prison and has a job of his own, when she didn’t have to work while he was still incarcerated.

“In prison, I made money. It fluctuated,” Rob says in the clip.

We then see a clip of Rob while he was still in prison explaining how he made money behind bars. “I’m a businessman. I’ll go to the poker table, I’ll bring in $6-$7,000 a month,” he claims.

“Tennie, she spends so much money. She’s turned into a spoiled brat, I swear,” Rob says to conclude his prison clip.

After seemingly making easy money in the joint, Rob says he was tempted to try something similar after getting out.

“I’ve definitely considered ways to make fast money, but I have a family — I have responsibilities,” Rob says. “That’s not what a man does.”

To find out how Tennie’s job hunting goes, be sure to tune in for new episode of Life After Lockup airing Friday nights at 8/7c on WE tv!

