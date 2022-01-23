Love During Lockup cleaning technician Haley went against the wishes of her inmate bae Dalton by paying his dad Dale a visit. As it turns out, Dalton’s reluctance to have Haley visit his dad might have been due to concerns for her safety!
Haley explained her motivation for going against Dalton’s wishes in regards to meeting with his dad. “I wanted to meet Dale because I do feel like if Dale had anything to do with Dalton when he was a kid, Dalton wouldn’t have made poor choices,” Haley said. “I’m hoping that maybe they can rekindle that bond and grow stronger.”
However, Dale is no stranger to making poor choices. The 52-year-old former choo choo train driver has a rather extensive criminal record himself, including a domestic violence arrest in 2020.
According to court records, Dale was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm or injury to a family member on July 5, 2020. He was booked again for violation of an order of protection on July 23.
There is another booking for Dale, and a corresponding mug shot photo, on August 7, 2020 for domestic assault, but it’s unclear if it was for the same incident as his previous arrest. He was also served on two out-of-county warrants for driving without a license and speeding.
The charging documents from the assault and order of protection violation cases state that Dale caused injury to a woman “by striking complainant with a knee and pulling complainant’s hair with a hand.”
Dale and the woman appear to have been in a relationship. She posted a photo of them in a car together on Instagram in June of 2020. She captioned it with “#adventureswithdale.”
Dale is listed as being unemployed and “homeless” in the arraignment documents. They also state that friends were helping Dale with “food, shelter and expenses” at the time of his arrest.
Both charges were dismissed in April of 2021 after Dale “completed the appropriate program in accordance with the previously agreed to Conditional Dismissal Agreement.”
#LoveDuringLockup In case you were thinking the HUGE stack of papers that Haley said was Dalton’s criminal record might have been exaggerated… It wasn’t. 😳 https://t.co/WvdIatERkI
— Starcasm (@starcasm) January 8, 2022
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com