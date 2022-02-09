LOVE DURING LOCKUP Talsey arrested for assault and arson

It appears as though we have the first inmate from Love During Lockup to get arrested again. Santiba’s Jawja boy Talsey is currently behind bars in north Georgia after being charged with aggravated assault and arson.
Jail records indicate that Talsey was arrested on two separate occasions. He was booked on February 4 for felony aggravated assault. He was released and booked again on February 8 for felony arson.
***SPOILER ALERT***
It might seem late to some for a spoiler alert, but I don’t think Talsey’s arrest will be featured on the show. As a result, I didn’t consider him being arrested as much of a spoiler for viewers. However, this next bit of information is DEFINITELY a spoiler for viewers!
In case you missed it, Talsey got out of prison more than a year and a half ago. He’s currently engaged to a woman named Kayla. Talsey and Kayla began dating as soon as he entered a halfway house in May of 2020. The two of them appeared to be incredibly happy together, and Talsey had managed to stay out of trouble for quite a while. They announced their engagement late last year.
Unfortunately, Talsey’s arrest wasn’t the only bad news for his fiancée. Kayla was arrested on February 8 as well. She charged with a count of hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal. It’s unclear if her charge is a felony or misdemeanor. Here is the sentencing guideline for the offense if she is found guilty:
A person convicted of the offense of hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal shall be punished by imprisonment for not less than one nor more than five years.
I’m still trying to get more information on Talsey and Kayla’s arrests. I have no idea if the assault and arson charges are related. However, I think it is pretty easy to assume that Kayla was helping Talsey hide out from police, and that was why she was arrested. It is interesting to note that there are different arresting officers listed for Kayla and Talsey.
Talsey and Kayla’s family members haven’t said much about the arrests publicly on social media. Kayla’s daughter posted on Tuesday that Kayla’s dog is currently missing. She later shared this message: “I never post anything like this but please keep my family in your prayers right now.”
This is clearly not the first time that Talsey has been behind bars. But, it’s also not Kayla’s first time either. She was booked into the same local jail in December of 2016 on charges of disorderly conduct and pedestrian under the influence.
We will continue to monitor the story and will update when we have any additional information. Meanwhile, I will now be heading over to our Love During Lockup inmate recidivism post to update Talsey’s current status.
#LoveDuringLockup #SPOILERS Find out which inmates have been released, and which ones are still in prison! PLUS a few other little spoilers sprinkled in here and there 😛 https://t.co/KX5u948gUI pic.twitter.com/66Bw3JyApi
— Starcasm (@starcasm) January 29, 2022
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com