Love During Lockup and Love After Lockup star Harry Velez is back behind bars, and he’s going to be there for a while.
As Starcasm previously reported, Indie’s ex was arrested in Ohio on January 4 after a confrontation with police. The arrest resulted in Harry being indicted on 12 charges. Here is a complete list of the charges from his indictment:
Harry Velez entered a plea deal on July 26 in which he pleaded guilty to the following charges:
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer (Felony 3)
Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle (Felony 4)
Receiving Stolen Property (Felony 4)
Assault on a Police Officer (Felony 4)
The assault on a police officer charge was amended from the original 2nd degree felony count of attempt to commit an offense.
All the other charges against Harry were dismissed as a result of the plea.
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office court appearance fees form reveals the prison sentences for each charge:
The form indicates 71 months in prison, but if you add up the consecutive sentences, the total appears to actually be 81 months. It’s unclear when Harry will be eligible for parole. Starcasm is monitoring the court records and we will update this post once we have the official sentencing information.
NOTE: The OUI charge is listed to show that Harry was credited with 3 days time served.
Harry Velez arrest details
The incident resulting in Harry’s arrest happened in downtown Norwalk, Ohio at 4:30 AM on January 4. According to Norwalk Reflector, Harry was observed “driving erratically, driving left of center and speeding.”
Police pulled Harry over on East Main Street in front of the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office. From Norwalk Reflector:
The driver was initially hunched forward and believed to be reaching for something on the floor in front of him. He suggested he should go back to the residence he had just left in order to avoid paperwork for the officers. He was ordered out of the vehicle several times, before attempting to roll up his window. Officers were able to open the door and a physical confrontation ensued.
Harry reportedly attempted to drive away at one point, and he managed to go “about 50 feet with an officer still holding onto him.”
