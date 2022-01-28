16 and Pregnant mom Jordan Cashmyer passed away on January 15, just months after the father of her six-month-old daughter Lyla died in September. Jordan’s dad, Dennis Cashmyer, has since organized a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising money to “cover the costs of Jordan’s memorial and start a fund for [her daughter] Lyla’s future.”
“I am asking for the community that has surrounded myself, Jordan and my family to help us through this horrific chapter in our lives,” Dennis wrote on Facebook to announce the fundraising campaign. “Please if you are able to help, we would forever be grateful. If you are unable to donate, I would ask of you just to share this and how Jordan, Lyla, or myself have touched your individual lives, I would greatly appreciate it.”
Dennis then reveals that their anguish has been amplified due to the fact that they still hadn’t been able to claim Jordan’s body.
“We are navigating uncharted territory, and each step has been extremely challenging and painful,” he wrote. “Our daughter is still being held at the State Medical Examiners. It’s been nine days now, so we have not been able to finalize her final resting, and let her go In peace. We pray that we soon will be able to do so and finally properly mourn the loss of our daughter Jordan Cashmyer. Rest In Peace my baby girl.”
Dennis also shared a link to Jordan’s obituary. Here it is in full:
On January 15, 2022 Jordan Nicole Cashmyer mother of Genevieve Taylor and Lyla Schaffer; beloved daughter of Dennis M. Cashmyer, Jr. and his wife Jessica and Kari Burchill; dear sister of Cydney, Jacob, Ethan and Ava Cashmyer and Elijah and Gage Burchill; loving granddaughter of Pam Osborne, Dennis Cashmyer, Sr. and his wife Susan, Richard and Gloria Muths, William Burchill and the late Karen Burchill. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family members and Friends.
In Lieu of Flowers. Donations may be made to gofundme. Jordans Final Arrangements & Lylas Future Care (gofundme.com) Please use the link below.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Here is the full fundraiser description and title, which seems to confirm that Jordan’s death was due to drugs. (Click here to visit the campaign and donate.)
Jordans Final Arrangements & Lylas Future Care
Our daughter Jordan tragically lost her life on January 15, 2022, at the age of 26. Leaving behind a sweet little 6-month-old girl.
Addiction plagues many families, and our family was not immune to it.
Jordan was always so full of life and full of personality. She had a way of always making those around her laugh and smile, and her smile was truly contagious. Our family is heartbroken, and we will forever miss Jordan.
We are now faced with the grim outcome that our grandaughter that we have been raising will never get to make memories with her mother or father, never getting to know them. Lyla lost her father to addiction at two months & now her mother at six months. Our family has to now not only put our daughter to rest but navigate through starting over with an infant who has lost both her parents in her six months of life.
Please help our family cover the costs of Jordan’s memorial and start a fund for Lyla’s future. We did not foresee starting back over, and all that comes along with that. Lyla has been our family’s greatest joy and addition; she has been our saving grace during this difficult time.
Myself, my wife, our kids, and sweet little Lyla have been shown so much love and words of kindness in the past nine days since Jordan’s passing. Our hearts are grateful. We pray Jordan is finally at peace.
Lots of Love, The Cashmyers.
