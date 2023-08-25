LOVE DURING LOCKUP Haley’s bf Dalton Edgin arrested for assault

The happily ever after for Love During Lockup Season 1 couple Haley Cole and Dalton Edgin appears to have been short lived. Dalton, who has a VERY extensive criminal record, is currently back behind bars in Texas for assault on a family member causing bodily harm.
Dalton was booked earlier today, so we don’t have details on his arrest, including who it was that he allegedly assaulted. We are also waiting on Dalton’s latest mug shot photo(s). We will continue to monitor the story and will provide any major updates.
UPDATE – Dalton’s bond has been set at $3,500.
UPDATE – We now have Dylan’s new mug shot photos:
UPDATE – Dalton has been released on bond as of August 25 at 10:20PM EST.
Haley shocked her social media followers in June when she revealed Dalton was out of prison and they were dating, despite their very acrimonious break up on the show while Dalton was still incarcerated.
Haley posted two photos with Dalton and captioned them by writing: “It’ll always be you 🧡”
Since her public #Halton announcement, Haley has continued to post photos with Dalton. “I love you. It’s US against the world,” Haley captioned one of their Instagram photos posted earlier this month.
Last week, Haley revealed that she had Dalton’s last name Edgin tattooed on her fingers:
In addition to couples photos, Haley has shared a lot of images of Dalton with her 8-year-old son, Hendrix.
We have updated our Love During Lockup Season 1 Inmate Chart to include Dalton’s recent arrest. Click the link to see how his incarcerated co-stars are faring in terms of recidivism. (HINT: They aren’t doing well. At all.)
Dalton’s dad Dale arrested multiple times
Dalton isn’t the only member of his family running into additional legal trouble since Love During Lockup Season 1. In January of 2022 we shared information about the numerous arrests of Dalton’s dad, Dale, who met with Haley on the show.
At the time, Dale’s arrest history included a July, 2020 booking for assault causing bodily harm or injury to a family member — the same charge Dalton is currently facing.
Since January of last year, Dale has been arrested at least twice more. In December of 2022, Dale was arrested and charged with driving with a license suspended due to driving while intoxicated.
Just last month, Dale was booked again, this time for a trespassing charge. According to VINE, Dale bonded out on July 17.
