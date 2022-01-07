LOVE DURING LOCKUP Was Dalton released? Is he still in prison?

Love During Lockup’s Haley reveals in the series premiere that she has spent $12,500 on a criminal defense attorney in hopes of getting her inmate boo Dalton out of prison early. Was her money well spent? Is Dalton out of prison, or is he still incarcerated?
As we previously reported, Dalton has an EXTREMELY extensive criminal history. His most recent conviction was for felony burglary of a building and felony evading arrest. In September of 2020, Dalton was sentenced to 8 years in prison with 295 days credit for time served. His maximum time served release date is December 3, 2027.
Given that Dalton was sentenced to 8 years on multiple felony counts, combined with his numerous prior convictions, I would have assumed that he would not be eligible for parole for quite some time. However, Dalton’s parole eligibility date was November of 2020 and he went before the parole board in January of 2021.
Unfortunately for Dalton (and for Haley), his parole was denied. The parole board listed the following reasons for the denial:
1D Criminal History – The record indicates that the offender has repeatedly committed criminal episodes that indicate a predisposition to commit criminal acts upon release.
3D Drug Or Alcohol Involvement – The record indicates excessive substance use involvement.
5D Adjustment During Periods Of Supervision – The record indicates unsuccessful periods of supervision on previous probation, parole, or mandatory supervision that resulted in incarceration, including parole-in-absentia.
9D1 Discretionary Mandatory Supervision – The record indicates that the offender’s accrued good conduct time is not an accurate reflection of the offender’s potential for rehabilitation.
9d2 Discretionary Mandatory Supervision – The Record Indicates That The Offender’s Release Would Endanger The Public.
The good news for Dalton and Haley is that he is scheduled for another parole hearing this month! The bad news is that the list of 5 reasons for his previous denial doesn’t seem very easy to overcome in one year.
It’s unclear exactly when Haley and Dalton filmed for Love During Lockup. Dalton’s age is listed as 25 at the time of filming. He turned 25 roughly five months before his January, 2021 parole hearing. So, filming could have been before or after the first denial.
Haley mentions that Dalton “has been incarcerated for a year and a half” during her intro. At the time that Dalton was sentenced in September of 2020, he was credited for 295 days of time already served. Going by that, Dalton would have hit a year and a half in June or July of 2021.
That would mean that Haley’s hopes for Dalton’s early release are pinned on this month’s parole hearing. However, prison sentence math is not an exact science, so I’m still not confident. If it becomes clear once the show(s) airs, I will update this post.
