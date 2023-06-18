Love During Lockup star Haley Cole shocked her social media followers on Saturday when she shared two photos with her felonious
former boyfriend, Dalton Edgin, and wrote: “It’ll always be you 🧡”
The photos were a huge surprise because Haley broke things off with Dalton during their season on the show, and it seemed as though the break was a clean one. Plus, Haley has been posting photos online with her new significant other for months, and they appeared to be very happy together.
For those of you needing a refresher on Haley and Dalton, she was the Cruella-haired house cleaner from Texas who won a civil suit after being involved in a bad car accident. She was spending a lot of the settlement money on an attorney in an attempt to get Dalton out of prison early.
Unfortunately, Dalton has an incredibly extensive criminal history, and his chances of getting out early were slim to none. Plus, he was spending some of the money Haley sent on his not-so-former girlfriend, Christa. Once Haley found out about Christa, she ended things and moved on. Supposedly.
After Haley shared the photos with Dalton, she received a lot of criticism from her followers. She followed up with another photo of Dalton with her eight-year-old son, Hendrix, having fun in a swimming pool.
“I just want to make one thing clear,” Haley captioned the image, “Dalton🤍🖤 is amazing with Hendrix.” She added the #stepdaddy hash tag.
When did Dalton get out of prison?
As we previously reported in our Love During Lockup Season One inmate updates post, Dalton was approved for parole in January of 2022. From that article:
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Dalton’s parole was “approved with completion of a program prior to release” on January 12, 2022. It does not state what the program is that Dalton is required to complete. Currently, he is still listed as being in custody at the Billy Moore Correctional Center in Overton, Texas.
The TDOCJ website indicated a projected release date of April 27, 2023 for Dalton. We checked in on April 29 and he was still listed as being in custody. Because Dalton is no longer in the custody of a facility, he is no longer included in the searchable TDOCJ database. As a result, it’s unclear when he was actually released.
What happened to Haley’s girlfriend?
As Haley’s social media followers are well aware, she has been in a relationship with another woman for more than six months. The oldest remaining Instagram post with Haley and her girl are from November of last year, and the most recent was posted by Haley on May 28. They even attended Haley’s dad’s wedding together in April!
Haley never revealed her girlfriend’s name, but did share her Instagram ID, @motoforlife32. That ID has since been deleted.
UPDATE – It appears as though Haley is still in the process of scrubbing all evidence of her girlfriend from her Instagram feed. When I started this post she still had a collection of highlighted Instagram stories with her girlfriend, but that highlight category was just deleted moments go.
It’s unclear what happened between Haley and her girlfriend that caused a break up — or if they actually did break up. (More on that theory below.)
Are Haley and Dalton filming?
After sharing the photo of Hendrix with Dalton in a pool, Haley shared the photo above and captioned it by writing: “My reaction to the haters 🤪”
The photo shows Haley on a bed filming in a professional studio. However, if you zoom in on the monitor at the top in the foreground, you will see that this was a shoot for Love During Lockup filming in August of 2021.
However, I personally believe it is very likely that Haley and Dalton are filming again. Dalton’s mom posted on Facebook last year that producers wanted her son back, with or without Haley.
I speculated at the time that perhaps they would film Dalton with his on-again, off-again girlfriend since 2017, Christa. The two were on again in late May of last year when they changed their Facebook statuses to being in a relationship with each other.
As you may have predicted, Dalton and Christa appear to be off again. Christa has been posting photos with a new tatted bae name Jacob since at least early April of this year.
It’s also interesting to note that producers were recently filming for Love During Lockup in the Dallas and Arlington area.
I speculate that Haley and Dalton are filming again, whether it’s for Love During Lockup or Love after Lockup. I also speculate that Haley and Dalton being together is purely made up for the cameras.
The two of them getting back together now, out of the blue, just seems odd — especially given that Haley was in a long-term relationship as recently as a few weeks ago. There was no hint of a break up, and Haley seems to be deleting all evidence of her ex as though the relationship never even happened.
Of course, it could just be that Haley and her girlfriend broke up, and Haley found out Dalton was recently released, so they started talking again. It would be a bit of a face palm move for sure, but face palm moves are nothing new for Haley — especially when it comes to Dalton.
Personally, I really like Haley. I wish her and her son all the joy and happiness they can get! I can’t imagine they will find that long-term with Dalton, but who knows? Time will tell. And perhaps we will see it all unfold on WE tv?
