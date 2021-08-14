We previously reported that Doug from Love After Lockup absconded from parole earlier this year after tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Police have since caught up with Doug as jail records indicate he is currently in custody in Kalamazoo awaiting a court date for additional felony charges.
Doug is facing felony counts of “stolen property – receiving and concealing – motor vehicle” and “police officer – assaulting resisting obstructing.” The charges line up with a report from @merrypants on Instagram. The account has a source who says Doug was one of seven arrested on Thursday as part of a Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) “methamphetamine distribution, illegal firearms, and stolen vehicle investigation.” Not only was Doug one of the seven arrested, he was reportedly the main target.
According to a KVET press release, “investigators were able to identify the suspects and learned that they were distributing methamphetamine to subjects within the Kalamazoo area as well as possessing illegal firearms, stealing vehicles, and selling stolen vehicle parts. The primary suspect was also a wanted parole absconder from Michigan Department of Corrections.”
The source for @merrypants says that Doug was the absconder. If that is the case, then Doug was not only an abscondee from parole, but also from police. More from the press release:
While executing these search warrants and the arrest of the primary suspect of this investigation, the individual attempted to flee from KVET Investigators on a motorcycle and crashed into a police vehicle. The suspect then resisted officers while reaching for a loaded firearm in his possession. Investigators were able to take him into custody without serious injury to the suspect or officers.
In addition to seven arrests, the sting operation also netted quite the haul of guns, drugs and cash. Here’s a photo with details from KVET:
During a search of the homes, properties, and involved subjects, Investigators located crystal methamphetamine, controlled substance pills packaged for illegal sale, drug distribution packaging materials, six semi-auto pistols, an AR style rifle, numerous magazines and ammo, multiple stolen vehicles and dismantled vehicle parts, and approximately four thousand dollars of suspected drug proceeds. Charges will be submitted on seven suspects contacted during the search warrants for charges such as Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Felony Firearm, Possession of Stolen Firearms, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Stolen Vehicles, Fleeing and Eluding, and Resisting and Obstructing Police. The seven suspects were identified as Kalamazoo and Paw Paw area residents ranging from twenty years old to sixty-two years old.
As mentioned above, court records indicate Doug is only facing the stolen property and resisting arrest charges. We will keep an eye on his case to see if prosecutors decide to add additional charges. There is a probable cause conference scheduled for August 25.
For those of you who have questions about Doug and Rachel's relationship status at the time of his arrest, we have all the answers for you in our previous posts! In addition to Doug and Rachel, we have all kinds of spoilers and more info on the entire cast of the current season of Love After Lockup!
