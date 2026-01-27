Love After Lockup cast who have died – Updated 2026

Starcasm broke the news last month that Love During Lockup Season 5 star Justin Johnson passed away in July while still incarcerated.

Unfortunately, Justin’s passing was not the first for the Love After Lockup franchise. As of January 27, 2026, five main cast member from Love After Lockup, Love During Lockup, and Life After Lockup have died. The average age for those who have passed away is just under 39 years old.

Love After Lockup cast who have died

#LoveAfterLockup Season 1's Alla Subbotina has passed away at the age of 31. "Addiction is an ugly disease and my daughter had been battling addiction for many years," Alla's mother wrote on FB. "Sadly, addiction won today." #RIPAlla https://t.co/rPwuP6ujtj pic.twitter.com/2TtnUnsQHi — Starcasm (@starcasm) August 10, 2021

ALLA SUBBOTINA

Given the concept of the Love After Lockup and Love During Lockup shows, it would make sense that the incarcerated cast members might have a higher mortality rate — especially those serving time due to drug addiction issues.

That was the case for Love After Lockup Season 1 inmate Alla Subbotina. Alla was serving a five-year prison sentence for selling heroin when she and her boyfriend, James Cristia, filmed for the first season of the show.

Alla’s addiction issues were talked about at length on the show, and viewers will recall her relapsing after her release.

Alla Subbotina passed away on August 7, 2021. She was just 31 years old.

Alla’s mother, Yelena, revealed the tragic news on Facebook and strongly implied that Alla’s passing was drug-related:

Sadly, addiction won today. My beloved daughter, Alla passed away earlier today. I’m beyond sadden by this and hoping she is in a better place. Addiction is an ugly disease and my daughter had been battling addiction for many years. Rest In Peace my forever daughter. We love you Allochka and always will remember you Forever.

Alla’s on screen love interest James posted about Alla’s passing a few days later. “I’m still processing this, I can’t believe you’re gone, this can’t actually be real,” James wrote. “I made so many mistakes, not appreciating you enough is the biggest one that I have ever made.”

#LoveAfterLockup Tracie Wagaman Brady has reportedly passed away at the age of 41. Tracie's friend and former manager Lily says Tracie passed away on Thursday, July 1, just 1 week after giving birth to her 2nd child. https://t.co/zT2qBADv1t — Starcasm (@starcasm) July 3, 2021

TRACIE WAGAMAN

Just like Alla, Love After Lockup Season 2 inmate Tracie Wagaman had serious drug addiction issues. Viewers will recall that she started using and stole her fiancé Clint Brady’s rental car before disappearing — all within a couple days of her prison release.

Tracie’s addiction issues continued to play out on screen (and off screen) as she and Clint returned for Life After Lockup.

Tracie Wagaman died on July 1, 2021. She was found in her Las Vegas hotel room just one week after giving birth to her second child, a baby girl. Tracie was 41 years old.

The Las Vegas Coroner’s Office later determined Tracie’s official cause of death was methamphetamine toxicity.

#LoveAfterLockup and #LifeAfterLockup star Scott Davey passed away on November 12 at the age of 54. Read his touching obituary: https://t.co/32ImLLZXtq pic.twitter.com/NiXYdPosNm — Starcasm (@starcasm) January 1, 2022

SCOTT DAVEY

Love After Lockup Season 2 star Scott Davey is the only cast member included in this list who wasn’t the inmate in his/her on-screen relationship. (Scott dated convicted felon Elizabeth “Lizzie” Kommes, who had a very extensive history of alcohol abuse.)

Despite not being an inmate on Love After Lockup, Scott did have addiction issues. He talked openly about those issues, and his time in federal prison for breaking into ATM machines, in a 2019 interview with the Fancounters podcast.

Scott Davey died on November 12, 2021 at the age of 54. Starcasm has been unable to confirm Scott’s cause of death.

#LoveDuringLockup UPDATES – Police say they were not in pursuit of Asonta when he crashed and died Friday night. The mother of the driver of the other vehicle claims "drugs were found" on Asonta at the scene. #LoveAfterLockup https://t.co/QZ4HFjRS2L — Starcasm (@starcasm) September 4, 2023

ASONTA GHOLSTON

Asonta was featured on the third season of Love During Lockup along with his rapper bae, Raneka Hayes. The couple returned for Love After Lockup Season 8.

Asonta died on September 1, 2023 after being involved in a car crash in his hometown of Toccoa, Georgia.

According to multiple reports, Asonta was traveling at a high rate of speed in a no passing zone when he crossed over the double lines on a curve and crashed into a pickup truck with four people inside.

The four people in the other vehicle (ranging in ages from 15 to 24) were all hospitalized and released with non-life-threatening injuries. Asonta was pronounced dead on the scene. He was just 33 years old.

Asonta’s funeral was on Sunday, September 10 in Toccoa. Raneka was in attendance, as was Asonta’s girlfriend Alexis, who was reportedly five-months pregnant with Asonta’s son at the time.

The new season of #LoveDuringLockup premiering in January features Justin, an inmate who passed away in July while still incarcerated. Justin and girlfriend Emily were included in the trailer released last month. #LoveAfterLockup Everything we know: https://t.co/dZmfSaMG2g — Starcasm (@starcasm) December 2, 2025

JUSTIN JOHNSON

35-year-old Justin Johnson is the only cast member from the Love After Lockup shows to pass away while still incarcerated.

According to a press release issued by the superintendent of the state prison where Justin was incarcerated, he “was found unresponsive in his cell on July 12, 2025. Prison staff immediately responded and provided life-saving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived. Johnson was pronounced deceased at 8:04 p.m.”

Justin’s friends and family online have confirmed he took his own life. Justin’s friends have also confirmed he struggled with depression prior to his death.

A couple of Justin’s closest friends have made some very startling allegations about his girlfriend Emily and her treatment of Justin. We won’t go into the specifics of the allegations in this article.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com