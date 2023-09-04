It was reported over the weekend that Love During Lockup inmate Lacitrus Asonta Gholston died after being involved in a head-on collision Friday night. New information from the Georgia State Patrol confirms Asonta was the driver who passed away, and also sheds some light on exactly what happened.
Now Habersham obtained the preliminary crash report, which reveals Asonta was driving at “a high rate of speed” when he lost control of his 2006 Dodge Charger while negotiating a curve in the road.
Asonta crossed over into the other lane and collided head-on into a Ford F-250 being driven by a 21-year-old male.
“After impact, the pickup flipped onto its roof, slid, and struck a traffic sign before stopping upright on the right shoulder of the highway,” Now Habersham reports. “The Charger came to an uncontrolled rest on the right shoulder of the road.”
The four occupants of the Ford pickup (ages 24, 21, 18 and 15) were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
The Georgia State Patrol report indicates Asonta was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
Initial reports claimed Asonta was being pursued by police at the time of the crash, but Georgia State Patrol Post 7 Commander Donnie Saddler told Now Habersham that wasn’t the case.
According to what Saddler told Now Habersham, “Gholston was speeding and passing on a double yellow line. He says the trooper noticed and was turning around, but Gholston was ‘never fleeing.'”
Meanwhile, the mother of the 21-year-old driver of the Ford pickup reacted to the Now Habersham article with additional startling information. Here is her Facebook post, with a couple photos of her son’s truck after the accident:
It looks like they forgot to mention that the deceased was in the process of eluding the police at a very high rate of speed in oncoming traffic lane when he “lost control” of his vehicle.
The Trooper had clocked him at over 80 mph in a 55 passing vehicles in a no passing zone, on a curvy rd when he proceeded to pursue the attempted stop. It was estimated that the charger was in excess of triple digits speed when contact was made.
[My son] remembers seeing blue lights but stands firm, he did not see headlights, and this is suspected to be because it appears the driver may have been Crossway in the oncoming traffic lane and had possibly turned off his headlights before Caleb’s truck made contact.
Drugs were found on the deceased and a K-9 alerted to the trunk of his vehicle.
The deceased was released from prison in recent months, and had recently bonded his girlfriend out of jail. Personally, I feel, these facts speak volumes to who he was and to his character.
I am so thankful that this story didn’t end with innocent lives lost at the mercy of wrong doing. I pray for peace and understanding for the family who lost a loved one, but I will rejoice to the heavens that God saved my children and their friends!
The woman mentions Asonta bailing his girlfriend out of jail. I assume that is his pregnant girlfriend and not Raneka from Love During Lockup. Visit our previous article about Asonta’s crash for more details on his pregnant girlfriend, as well as information on his prison release and recent legal troubles.
Raneka responds to outpouring of support
On Sunday, Raneka shared a Facebook post expressing her gratitude to those supporting her after news of Asonta’s death:
I want to thank all of my fans & family that has reached out to me. Y’all make it so much easier for me to be able to express myself & be the real me. I appreciate the comfort, kind words and messages. Please be patient with me because I am very stubborn when I grieve, I like to have my distance.
