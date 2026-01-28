Brandi Glanville Shows Progress She’s Made From Facial Disfigurement She’s Attributed to Parasites

Reality star Brandi Glanville has been struggling for years with a mysterious health ailment that has affected her face, and she has attributed it to parasites. This week, Brandi unveiled the latest change to her appearance on Instagram following an extended struggle with facial disfigurement.

“I wish I knew I’ve been in &out of the hospital this passed year 1/2 spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out. Some Dr.’s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it’s stress induced edema,” Brandi tweeted in December 2024.

In her recent Instagram post, Glanville expressed gratitude to her medical team for helping her achieve her current appearance. She specifically thanked “Dr. Nicholas Nikolov the amazing CellSound and for preparing me for The Sundance Film festival & looking forward PBM Princess movie event at Kemo Sabe.”

The condition, which caused one side of her face to wrinkle and sag, has reportedly cost Glanville over $100,000 in treatments and resulted in the loss of five teeth.

This past August (2025,) Brandi suffered from what appeared to be chemical burns after putting Nair on her face.