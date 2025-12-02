LOVE DURING LOCKUP Season 5 inmate Justin passed away in July

ByAsa Hawks

Love During Lockup Emily and Justin

WE TV recently dropped the first preview trailer for the new season of Love During Lockup premiering in January, 2026. The trailer features many of the new cast members, including one inmate who passed away in July of this year while still incarcerated.

Below is the full trailer:

LOVE DURING LOCKUP’S JUSTIN DIED IN JULY

The Love During Lockup Season 5 preview trailer includes couple Emily and Justin. Emily is the tattooed brunette featured in several scenes, including the dramatic restaurant brawl.

27-year-old Emily is a licensed courtesan, boutique owner, blogger, OnlyFans model, former corrections officer, podcaster, and twice-divorced single mother from Pennsylvania.

Emily is dating 35-year-old Justin, who is also from Pennsylvania. An older photo of Justin is shown very quickly in the trailer. Below is the uncropped version from Facebook:

Justin from Love During Lockup

While filming for Love During Lockup, Justin was serving 5-10 years for a burglary conviction.

According to a press release issued by the superintendent of the state prison where Justin was incarcerated, he “was found unresponsive in his cell on July 12, 2025.”

The statement says Pennsylvania State Police would be investigating Justin’s death. Starcasm has been unable to find the results of the investigation or Justin’s official cause of death.

Justin’s obituary was written by a close friend who is featured in the preview trailer. (She is one of the women who gets into an altercation with Emily at a restaurant.) The obituary states Justin passed away “due to disregarded ongoing mental health issues.”

Justin’s friend who wrote his obituary has been posting VERY negative things about someone (she doesn’t use Emily’s name) on social media since his passing. You can read more of her posts here.

Meanwhile, there is barely any mention of Justin on Emily’s social media accounts.

Emily did respond to a commenter on Facebook a few days after the Love During Lockup trailer dropped. The comment appears to be referencing Justin’s friend’s comments about Emily.

“Sad part is I see a certain person who is tryna come after you for someone’s death or something,” the commenter wrote.

“I’m aware,” Emily responded. “It’s truly heartbreaking because we all grieve differently, but I couldn’t imagine pointing fingers and blaming someone else for a tragedy we are all going through.”

Another friend of Emily’s shared the trailer with her on Facebook. “This season of Love During Lockup features [Emily] and all the chaos that comes with her, some heartwrenching twists and turns, and some surprises we couldn’t have ever been ready for,” he wrote. “This next month is going to be so much fun, but we can’t wait until this actually releases.”

“Can not thank you enough for helping me push through all those crazy challenges,” Emily replied. “Can’t wait to see what the future holds for all the chaos 🥂.”

The new season of Love During Lockup premieres in January of 2026.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com

Similar Posts

Love During Lockup Jessica second marriage details
|

LOVE DURING LOCKUP Jessica’s ‘COVID-induced’ marriage details EXCLUSIVE

ByAsa Hawks

Love During Lockup single mom Jessica is planning to move to Tennessee so she can be near her inmate bae Dustin’s family. The 44-year-old former prison nurse hopes the third time’s the charm in terms of marriage. “I think I’m a hopeless romantic, but it seems to always land bad,” Jessica explains during a confessional….

Love During Lockup Britney robbery arrest details

LOVE DURING LOCKUP Britney’s robbery arrest details

ByAsa Hawks

Love During Lockup Season 3 couple Britney and Kerok have a unique story in that they met while incarcerated together. Kerok is a trans male, but was incarcerated with Britney at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women in Virginia. In her Love During Lockup introduction scene, Britney converses with some friends at a hair salon…

Love During Lockup LaTisha Collier evicted from her home again
|

Love During Lockup LaTisha Collier evicted from her home again, sues landlord

ByAsa Hawks

Love During Lockup felontrepreneur LaTisha Collier has been evicted yet again. This time it wasn’t her Boss Tax and Accounting Services business, which has been evicted from multiple locations over the past couple years, but LaTisha and her family. Starcasm readers may recall LaTisha was evicted from her former residence after there was some confusion…

Love During Lockup Chelsea's boyfriend Mikey arrest info
|

Love During Lockup Chelsea’s boyfriend Michael’s charges, mug shot photos

ByAsa Hawks

On the most recent episode of Love During Lockup, Chelsea visits a lawyer to find out more about what her options are in regards to the stroke suffered by her inmate boyfriend, Michael. During their conversation, the attorney pulls up the criminal charges that 32-year-old Michael is serving time for and Chelsea is shooketh to…

Love After Lockup Gabby and Chris update and spoilers
| |

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Gabby trashes Chris, his family and WE tv

ByAsa Hawks

Love After Lockup star Gabrielle (aka Gabby) Nieves IS NOT happy with the most recent season of the show! She took to Instagram multiple times over the past week to express her discontent by trashing Chris Walker (including details on his recent arrest), Chris’s family, and WE tv! I will attempt to provide a brief…

Love During Lockup LaTisha Collier's business evicted
|

LOVE DURING LOCKUP LaTisha’s business evicted for unpaid rent

ByAsa Hawks

Love During Lockup star LaTisha Collier owns and runs Boss Tax and Accounting Services in Davenport, Iowa. The 36-year-old single mom presents herself as a successful entrepreneur with an expanding business empire. Iowa court records paint a different picture. LaTisha and her Boss T&A business were ordered to vacate and surrender their Davenport rental property…