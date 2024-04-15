Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Earl Chance Pitt has been officially charged with multiple felonies stemming from his truck crash in December and the alleged theft of a woman’s car soon after.
According to an amended criminal complaint filed on Friday, Chance has been charged with the following offenses:
• Tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree – class D felony
• Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000 – class E felony
• Fraudulent use of credit device – class A misdemeanor
• Making a false affidavit to mislead a public servant – class A misdemeanor
How much additional prison time is Chance facing if he is convicted of the felony charges? From the complaint:
The range punishment for a class D felony is imprisonment in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections for a term of years not less than one (1) year and not to exceed seven (7) years; or by imprisonment for a special term not to exceed one (1) year in the county jail or other authorized penal institution; or by a fine not to exceed ten thousand dollars ($10,000); or by both imprisonment and a fine. If money or property has been gained through the commission of the crime, any fine imposed may be not more than double the amount of the offender’s gain from the commission of the crime.
The range punishment for a class E felony is imprisonment in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections for a term of years not less than one (1) year and not to exceed four (4) years; or by imprisonment for a special term not to exceed one (1) year in the county jail or other authorized penal institution; or by a fine not to exceed ten thousand dollars ($10,000); or by both imprisonment and a fine. If money or property has been gained through the commission of the crime, any fine imposed may be not more than double the amount of the offender’s gain from the commission of the crime.
It’s important to note Chance is still on parole from his two robbery convictions. He was sentenced to 10 years and 12 years for those convictions in 2014. The sentences were consecutive, meaning they were to be served back-to-back. I assume the two new felony charges will trigger a potential parole violation, meaning Chance may have to return to prison for the robbery charges.
#LifeAfterLockup Chance was arrested for DWI and a hit-and-run this month stemming from separate incidents 10 days apart. 🤦🏻♀️ Click below for everything we know, including police scanner audio from the crash via @amberkeltner!
LINK: https://t.co/JjFjAvEuLK#LoveAfterLockup
— Starcasm (@starcasm) December 21, 2023
Chance Pitt crash recap
Chance Pitt was allegedly driving when his pickup truck was hit by a semi tractor trailer early in the AM on December 18. A probable cause affidavit signed by an officer states that Chance ran a stop sign while pulling onto a four-lane highway, causing the crash.
Here is an excerpt from the probable cause affidavit recapping the aftermath of the accident:
On Monday, December 18, 2023, I responded to a motor vehicle crash which occurred on southbound US-61, at North Lincoln Drive, in Lincoln County, Missouri. I was advised the crash involved a tractor trailer hauling a gas tanker which had overturned in the median and was leaking fuel. On scene, I observed a maroon Chevrolet Silverado bearing Missouri registration ******, with heavy driver’s side damage off the west side of the roadway. I observed a tractor trailer with a gas tanker, on its top, and leaking fuel. Through my investigation, upwards of 8200 gallons of ethanol was spilled from the tank.
I conducted a computer check of the registration affixed to the Chevrolet and identified the owner as Earl Chance Pitt. I conducted an inventory of the Chevrolet and located a wallet in the center console with credit cards with Pitt’s name on it. After conducting the crash investigation, video footage from the Troy Inn and Suites was obtained. On the video, it shows Pitt running leaving the hotel in the Chevrolet. A short time after, the video shows Pitt returning to the hotel on foot.
#LifeAfterLockup Chance Pitt was arrested again on Thursday, his 3rd arrest this month. He caught a felony charge for allegedly stealing a woman's car out of a hospital parking lot right after his truck crash on the 18th.
Full details: https://t.co/4fhquK6E25#LoveAfterLockup
— Starcasm (@starcasm) December 31, 2023
Chance Pitt credit card and car theft recap
Less than an hour after the accident involving his pickup, Chance allegedly stole a Ford Escape from the parking lot of a nearby hospital.
The car was low on fuel, so Chance pulled into a nearby FastLane. Receipts show that someone used a credit card belonging to the woman who owned the Ford Escape to purchase fuel, cigarettes and a drink at the FastLane in addition to a later purchase at another convenience store.
Chance abandoned the vehicle on the side of the road at an intersection and it was later recovered by police.
Thanks to surveillance camera footage from the convenience store, police were able to identify Chance as the person driving the stolen vehicle and using the woman’s credit card.
Chance Pitt out of jail, crash update, girlfriend leaves him for her ex?
Chance allegedly lied to police, then confessed before being arrested
On December 28, which was ten days after his pickup truck was involved in the semi crash, Chance showed up at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office after reporting his truck stolen.
Chance was read his Miranda rights before being interviewed by a police detective. In the interview, Chance clearly admitted to stealing the woman’s car and using her credit card. It also appears as though Chance admitted to being at the scene of the crash involving his pickup truck.
In addition to those admissions, Chance was breaking yet another law by lying about his truck being stolen. From the affidavit filed on Friday:
On December 28, 2023, Pitt called the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C Dispatch to report that his Chevrolet had been stolen the night of the crash. I met Pitt at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
While at the office, Pitt advised his vehicle had been stolen the night of the crash. Pitt filled out a written statement regarding the whereabouts of the Chevrolet the night of the crash. After confirming with Pitt that he understood signing a false statement was against the law, Pitt signed his statement.
Pitt was then read his Miranda Rights. Pitt stated he understood his rights and waived counsel. Pitt admitted to driving the Chevrolet the night of the crash, being involved in the crash, and then leaving on foot. Pitt stated he ran back to the Troy Inn and Suites after the crash.
After making the admissions, Chance was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail.
Given Chance’s admissions and the clear evidence against him, it’s hard to imagine a more open-and-shut case. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 9.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com