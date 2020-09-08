After more than two years of managing to avoid any noteworthy legal troubles, Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea DeBoer’s ex Adam Lind found himself back behind bars last month.
According to Minnehaha County jail records, Adam was booked early in the afternoon on August 20 for expired plates and failure to pay child support. I’m guessing he was pulled over for the expired plates and had an outstanding warrant for the unpaid child support, but that is purely speculation.
Adam’s bond was listed as $2,155. He is no longer listed as being in custody, but records do not indicate when he bonded out. I assume it was the next day.
The August 20 arrest was roughly two years and three months after Adam’s last known arrest in May of 2018. He was charged with failure to pay child support that time too, as well as two additional charged for violating an order of protection and a no contact order. On a positive note, Adam’s most recent arrest was for charges that didn’t include any connection to domestic violence or a fourth DUI.
We did an extensive post back in September of 2013 detailing Adam’s numerous legal issues up until then, but I figured it was time to update that post with a timeline of his legal issues since 2013:
FEBRUARY 21, 2014 – Adam Lind involved in fiery car crash, charges pending.
FEBRUARY 24, 2014 – Adam Lind charged with 5 crimes in wake of crash, remains hospitalized.
MAY 17, 2014 – Adam Lind arrested for driving with revoked license.
JUNE 27, 2014 – Adam Lind arrested for violating DUI testing program.
AUGUST 13, 2014 – Adam Lind back in jail to serve his 10-day sentence for driving with a revoked license.
SEPTEMBER 14, 2014 – Adam Lind begins serving a 3-week sentence for his 3rd DUI and another driving with a revoked license charge.
Report: #TeenMom2's Adam Lind ordered to pay child support to Taylor Halbur, responded with custody threat. http://t.co/tEZQZ65AvG
— Starcasm (@starcasm) October 22, 2014
OCTOBER, 2014 – Adam Lind ordered to pay child support to Taylor Halbur, responded with custody threat.
NOVEMBER 30, 2014 – Adam Lind arrested and jailed on domestic stalking charge.
DECEMBER 1, 2014 – Adam Lind’s ex Brooke Beaton files restraining order.
MARCH 23, 2015 – Adam Lind arrested on a failure to appear warrant.
MARCH 31, 2015 – Adam Lind’s ex-ex-girlfriend, Jessica Nicole, filed a restraining order against him.
SEPTEMBER 14, 2015 – Two warrants issued for Adam Lind for failure to pay child support.
APRIL, 2017 – Adam Lind pleads guilty to exhibition driving.
#TeenMom2 star @ChelseaHouska's ex Adam Lind fails drug test for meth and is still driving dangerously: https://t.co/efa5dEPtYq
— Starcasm (@starcasm) April 26, 2017
APRIL, 2017 – Adam Lind reportedly fails two separate court mandated drug tests.
NOVEMBER 2, 2017 – Adam Lind arrested for multiple domestic assault charges.
DECEMBER 5, 2017 – Adam Lind arrested for violating a no contact order.
MAY 28, 2018 – Adam Lind arrested on charges of failure to pay child support, and violating multiple protection orders.
AUGUST 20, 2020 – Adam Lind arrested and charged with expired plates and failure to pay child support.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com