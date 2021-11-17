Love After Lockup star Douglas Howard was arrested in August and was charged with eight felonies as part of a western Michigan drug enforcement sting operation. According to jail records, Doug is still behind bars with his bail set at $300,000.
I’ve been monitoring Doug’s status since his arrest, and there have been some interesting developments. In addition to the initial eight felony charges, Doug is now facing three additional felonies, including torture! On a positive note for Doug, it appears that two of the original felony charges may have been dropped.
Here is a timeline of the charges filed against Doug, all of which are felonies:
AUGUST 12, 2021
8th District Court
Charged with:
• STOLEN PROPERTY – RECEIVING & CONCEALING – MOTOR VEHICLE
• POLICE OFFICER – ASSAULTING RESISTING OBSTRUCTING
* * * * * * * * * * * * *
AUGUST 13, 2021
7th District Court
Charged with:
• CRIMINAL ENTERPRISES – CONDUCTING
• COMPUTERS-INTERNET-COMMUNICATING WITH ANOTHER TO COMMIT CRIME
• STOLEN PROPERTY – RECEIVING AND CONCEALING – MOTOR VEHICLE
• STOLEN PROPERTY – RECEIVING AND CONCEALING – MOTOR VEHICLE
• FTD-STEAL/RETAIN W/O CONSENT
• FTD-STEAL/RETAIN W/O CONSENT
* * * * * * * * * * * * *
SEPTEMBER 8, 2021
8th District Court case (2 felonies including assaulting a police officer) closed
* * * * * * * * * * * * *
OCTOBER 7, 2021
8th District Court
Charged with:
• TORTURE-CAUSE CRUEL/EXTREME PHYSICAL/MENTAL PAIN & SUFFERING
• UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT
• ASSAULT WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
The date for these offenses is listed as March 13, 2021.
* * * * * * * * * * * * *
NOVEMBER 10, 2021
8th District Court case (3 felonies including torture) “dismissed by party”
* * * * * * * * * * * * *
NOVEMBER 16, 2021
8th District Court
Again charged with:
• TORTURE-CAUSE CRUEL/EXTREME PHYSICAL/MENTAL PAIN & SUFFERING
• UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT
• ASSAULT WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
7th District Court case (6 felonies) bound over to Circuit Court
* * * * * * * * * * * * *
#LoveAfterLockup Doug's sister Ashley says Doug, his gf & his dad are working to try to take custody of his son Dougie away from Rachel with the likely result of Dougie being placed in foster care. #LifeAfterLockup https://t.co/uP5EMpaHka
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 22, 2021
Unfortunately, I have hit several roadblocks while attempting to find out more information about the charges against Doug. I was informed by the District Court clerks that the criminal complaints in those cases don’t have additional information on the charges and/or allegations against Doug.
I was told that the arresting agency is listed as the Michigan State Police, so I filed a Freedom Of Information request with them to obtain the arrest report(s) from August. (I saw no other option for obtaining police reports from the Michigan State Police.) The response I received more than a week later indicated that I would need to pay $718.78 to obtain the requested documents, including 21.5 hours of labor. Normally, if there is a fee for police reports, it is a few bucks and a digital copy is sent almost instantly.
I contacted a rep from the Michigan State Police about the high fee, but I haven’t heard anything back. I just wanted to say all of this as an explanation as to why this post doesn’t have more information about the charges. I will keep trying!
Doug’s plan to not get arrested again DID. NOT. WORK. OUT. #LoveAfterLockup https://t.co/qnm3GG5sRn
— Starcasm (@starcasm) August 21, 2021
