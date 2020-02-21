LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Matt Frasier arrested again for driving with a suspended license

Love After Lockup bad boy Matt Frasier continues to rack up charges after his prison release documented on the show. The 30-year-old reality star is back in jail again in Washington after he was booked for driving with a suspended license.
Online records indicate that Matt was taken into custody Thursday night around 9:57PM. At the time of this post, he is still listed as being in custody at the Thurston County Corrections Facility. His bail has been set at $2,000.
We last checked in on Matt back in January after he had been arrested twice on consecutive days on two separate charges. He was booked on January 15 for driving on a suspended license and failing to register a vehicle title within 45 days.
He bonded out the same day and was working on a car in the driveway the following day when police arrived to serve a warrant on another man Matt was with. Police recognized Matt and ran him through the system, which turned up yet another warrant from another county for — you guessed it — driving on a suspended license.
Police searched Matt and found a lump in his pocket.
From the police report:
I asked Frasier what was in his pocket and he replied change. I said, I am going to search your pocket and he replied “I really don’t want you to.” I advised him he was under arrest and I was searching him incident to his arrest.
I pulled his pocket contents out and located some change as well as a small baggie with a single white crystal nugget. The small baggie was clear on one side and black on the other with gold skulls. I know from my training and experience that the white crystal nugget appeared and felt like methamphetamine.
I transported Frasier to the Thurston County Jail and booked him in for UPCS Methamphetamine. Frasier made several statements while en route the jail. “I can’t get booked in on a meth charge, man.” “It’s just a small bag of meth.”
The substance tested positive for meth and Matt was charged with possession.
I checked court records and there are two other case numbers from earlier this month that I wasn’t aware of. I’m currently trying to find out more information on those to see if Matt caught some additional charges I wasn’t aware of.
Matt is still awaiting trial for a felony possession of a stolen vehicle charge that he caught more than a year ago. Thanks in part to his numerous other arrests, that trial keeps getting pushed back. I assume prosecutors are trying to keep Matt’s cases consolidated to some degree, but that seems to be an impossible task when he continually gets arrested.
Given how many times he has been bailed out, plus all the court fees and fines, Matt REALLY needs to look into using Uber or Lyft to get around instead of insisting on driving himmself!
As usual with Matt, I will wrap up this post with a timeline of his legal issues since his prison released as featured on Love after Lockup Season 2.
DECEMBER 13 – Matt was driving Caitlin’s pickup truck when he rear ended another driver. Matt tried to convince the woman that he hit not to call the police because his license was suspended. His plea didn’t work. Matt was issued a criminal citation for Driving With a Suspended License as well as a ticket for “speeding too fast for conditions.”
DECEMBER 23 – Despite the fact that Caitlin’s pickup truck was damaged, including issues with the steering, Matt was out driving it again when he crossed over the center line of a two-lane road and hit another driver head on. “Frasier stated the power for his vehicle went off and his steering wheel locked to the left, so he was unable to steer away from the collision,” the police report reads. “Frasier stated he attempted to steer back to the right and hit the brakes but his truck had mechanical issues and he was unable to avoid running into the oncoming car.” Matt was cited for improper lane change and 2nd degree negligent driving — which are both just infractions. Matt was also charged (yet again) for 3rd degree Driving While License Suspended, and that is a misdemeanor criminal charge.
JANUARY 4 – Matt arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Click here for details from the arrest report.
JANUARY 15 – Matt bonds out of jail.
MAY 24 – Matt arrested for meth possession after being pulled over for expired tags with meth in his pocket.
JULY 12 – A violation report is filed against Matt after he ghosted pretrial services.
AUGUST 29 – The meth possession charge against Matt is dismissed because the arresting officer was promoted to a job with Homeland Security and would be unable to attend Matt’s trial.
OCTOBER 18 – Matt arrested and charged with heroin possession and stolen credit cards after he allegedly took a woman’s purse from her garage. Matt was caught on security camera using the credit cards at Walmart and Target.
OCTOBER 31 – Matt skips out on his pretrial conference in regards to his meth possession case.
NOVEMBER 4 – Judge signs a bench warrant for Matt’s arrest.
NOVEMBER 5 – Matt skips out on his arraignment for the heroin possession and stolen credit card charges.
NOVEMBER 7 – Judge signs another bench warrant for Matt’s arrest.
NOVEMBER 12 – Matt arrested and booked into Thurston County Jail. His combined bond amount is set at $9,500.
NOVEMBER 14 – Matt bonds out of jail.
JANUARY 15 – Matt arrested with charges listed as driving with a suspended license and failure to register a vehicle title within 45 days.
JANUARY 15 – Matt bonds out of jail.
JANUARY 16 – Matt arrested and charged with possession of meth.
JANUARY 17 – Matt bonds out of jail.
FEBRUARY 20 – Matt arrested for driving with a suspended license.
