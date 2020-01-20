LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Matt Frasier arrested 2 more times this week

It’s been a while since we last checked in on Love after Lockup star Matt Frasier. For those of you curious what he has been up to lately, the answer appears to be more of the same as he was arrested twice this week on separate charges.
Matt first returned to jail on Wednesday with online records indicating that he was booked on charges of failing to register a vehicle title within 45 days as well as driving with a suspended license. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office website actually listed three separate charges of driving with a suspended license and two charges of failing to transfer a title. I’m unsure if that was an error or not.
Strangely, none of the same charges had the same bail amount. The three DWLS charges had bond amounts of $500, $1000, and $1500. The two title transfer charges listed bond amounts of $500 and $1000.
Whatever the total bond was, Matt posted it and was out the same day. Unfortunately for him, his reclaimed freedom would not last long.
The very next day, on January 16, Matt was arrested again — this time for meth possession.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police arrived at an address in Olympia to help apprehend a wanted man that wasn’t Matt. They found two men in the driveway, including Matt — who was “halfway in the driver compartment of a Silver Honda working on repairs” at the time.
The officer and a Community Corrections Specialist asked for Matt’s name, and he told them. “This name was familiar to me and I had independent knowledge that he has been arrested for crimes of Possession of Stolen Vehicle as well as multiple drug offenses,” the officer states in the affidavit.
Matt was asked if he had any outstanding warrants, and he replied that he had just taken care of them in court earlier that day. Unfortunately for Matt, he must not have taken care of them completely. “I checked Frasier for outstanding warrants through Washington State Patrol Communications,” the officer reports. “Frasier had a misdemeanor warrant return out of Chehalis for DWLS. I requested confirmation of the warrant through communications.”
After confirming that Matt had an outstanding warrant, the officer read him his rights and searched his person. When searching Matt, the officer “located a small lump in his right front pocket.”
From the report:
I asked Frasier what was in his pocket and he replied change. I said, I am going to search your pocket and he replied “I really don’t want you to.” I advised him he was under arrest and I was searching him incident to his arrest.
I pulled his pocket contents out and located some change as well as a small baggie with a single white crystal nugget. The small baggie was clear on one side and black on the other with gold skulls. I know from my training and experience that the white crystal nugget appeared and felt like methamphetamine.
I transported Frasier to the Thurston County Jail and booked him in for UPCS Methamphetamine. Frasier made several statements while en route the jail. “I can’t get booked in on a meth charge, man.” “It’s just a small bag of meth.”
The white crystal nugget weighed 2.0 grams and “yielded a positive reaction for methamphetamine” when field tested.
This time around it appears that Matt spent the night in jail before posting bond yet again the following day.
Matt is still awaiting trial on multiple charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle (from January of 2019) as well as heroin possession and possession of stolen credit cards (from October of 2019).
Here is an updated timeline on most of Matt’s legal issues since his release from prison documented on Love After Lockup:
DECEMBER 13 – Matt was driving Caitlin’s pickup truck when he rear ended another driver. Matt tried to convince the woman that he hit not to call the police because his license was suspended. His plea didn’t work. Matt was issued a criminal citation for Driving With a Suspended License as well as a ticket for “speeding too fast for conditions.”
DECEMBER 23 – Despite the fact that Caitlin’s pickup truck was damaged, including issues with the steering, Matt was out driving it again when he crossed over the center line of a two-lane road and hit another driver head on. “Frasier stated the power for his vehicle went off and his steering wheel locked to the left, so he was unable to steer away from the collision,” the police report reads. “Frasier stated he attempted to steer back to the right and hit the brakes but his truck had mechanical issues and he was unable to avoid running into the oncoming car.” Matt was cited for improper lane change and 2nd degree negligent driving — which are both just infractions. Matt was also charged (yet again) for 3rd degree Driving While License Suspended, and that is a misdemeanor criminal charge.
JANUARY 4 – Matt arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Click here for details from the arrest report.
JANUARY 15 – Matt bonds out of jail.
MAY 24 – Matt arrested for meth possession after being pulled over for expired tags with meth in his pocket.
JULY 12 – A violation report is filed against Matt after he ghosted pretrial services.
AUGUST 29 – The meth possession charge against Matt is dismissed because the arresting officer was promoted to a job with Homeland Security and would be unable to attend Matt’s trial.
OCTOBER 18 – Matt arrested and charged with heroin possession and stolen credit cards after he allegedly took a woman’s purse from her garage. Matt was caught on security camera using the credit cards at Walmart and Target.
OCTOBER 31 – Matt skips out on his pretrial conference in regards to his meth possession case.
NOVEMBER 4 – Judge signs a bench warrant for Matt’s arrest.
NOVEMBER 5 – Matt skips out on his arraignment for the heroin possession and stolen credit card charges.
NOVEMBER 7 – Judge signs another bench warrant for Matt’s arrest.
NOVEMBER 12 – Matt arrested and booked into Thurston County Jail. His combined bond amount is set at $9,500.
NOVEMBER 14 – Matt bonds out of jail.
JANUARY 15 – Matt arrested with charges listed as driving with a suspended license and failure to register a vehicle title within 45 days.
JANUARY 15 – Matt bonds out of jail.
JANUARY 16 – Matt arrested and charged with possession of meth.
JANUARY 17 – Matt bonds out of jail.
