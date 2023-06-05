See which Duggar sibling is defending their parents Jim Bob and Michelle

While most of the elder Duggar kids seem to be distancing themselves from their parents strict teachings, at least one sibling is defending them.
The Duggar Family
The Duggar family has been in the spotlight for nearly 2 decades as the conservative Christian family that boasts 19 kids.
Jim Bob and Michelle are the heads of a household who follow very strict rules, including modesty standards, homeschooling, and not listening to music.
Currently the topic of an explosive docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Jim Bob’s brood is under intense backlash for being a part of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, a fundamentalist organization that has been accused of sexual assault and cult like behaviors.
Rebel Duggars
Many of the elder Duggar kids have separated themselves from the IBLP and in doing so, their parents strict rules. Jessa, for example, allows her children to dance and listen to music.
Jinger Vuolo was the first to write a memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, which explained her journey to a more moderate form of Christianity. She is also one of the Duggar girls who primarily now wears pants.
Jill Dillard and Cousin Amy King are seen as the most rebellious, especially since spilling the tea by participating in the documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.
Not all of the Duggars are going against their parents, however… in fact, there is one sibling coming to Jim Bob and Michelle’s defense.
Jed Defends his parents
Jedidiah (Jed) Duggar is the 10th child in the family, and is currently married to Katey Duggar who just gave birth to their 2nd child this week.
In a post from Jill Dillard promoting her upcoming memoir, Counting the Cost, Jed took to Instagram to make it clear that not everyone shares the view points of the “rebel” Duggars.
Jed isn’t usually outspoken, but his comment “likes” tell a different story. Jedidiah liked the following critique under his sisters post, making his beliefs known:
I can’t help but feel bad for your parents. I cannot imagine my children writing tell all books about my family. Here’s the thing Jill, NO family is perfect. Not one. And yes, while most do not have reality TV shows, you would also not have the opportunity to profit from your story.
When challenged by a fellow commenter, the Duggar clap backed, this time writing out his own comment:
Excuse you, but you don’t know our family at all. Please don’t make assumptions about things that 100% [are] none of your business. The true shame is on you.
We wonder who will be the next Duggar to rebel, and more interestingly, who will be the next to defend their uber-conservative parents. Stay tuned!
