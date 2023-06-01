SELLING SUNSET ‘Distance’ breaks up Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has broken up with his girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk and is blaming long distance as the cause.
See the Instagram post that tells all, while fans are left wondering: did Chrishell Stause predict this?
Selling Sunset
Selling Sunset is a Netflix reality series that follows real estate agents in the Oppenheim Group as they attempt to sell high-priced properties in the Los Angeles, California area.
There is drama amongst the group when a new agent joins the team, putting pressure on the veterans and causing a cut throat environment.
First premiering in 2019, the show is already on its 6th season and fans are definitely hooked. The latest season cast members include: Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, and Brett and Jason Oppenheim.
Season 7 of Selling Sunset has been confirmed but a release date has yet to be announced.
Jason and Mari Lou Break Up
Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk began dating in June 2022. Their relationship was featured during the last few seasons of Selling Sunset.
With a near 20 year age gap between them, the couple shared 10 months together before calling it quits in May 2023. Oppenheim began dating the German model after a chance encounter while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece.
In an Instagram story posted today, Jason explains why the two just didn’t work out, blaming distance but promising that the couple still remains close:
Chrishell Stause prediction
Chrishell Stause didn’t think that Jason and Marie-Lou’s relationship would last, and made a few snarky comments that have fans pointing to the fact that she may have predicted this.
When Stause was discussing her future plans for children, Oppenheim said she should call Nurk to babysit. Chrishell quipped:
Lou? She’s not going to be around by the time I adopt.
Did Stause think the two were a bad match or was she just jealous, previously dating “boss” Jason Oppenheim in the past… briefly. Either way, we can’t help but notice that (this time…) Chrishell was right.
The actual villain of selling sunset is Jason bc why are you calling 3 of your employees the only loves of your lives. Get them some HR please #SellingSunset
— no one could remember my last name (@_c_h_ii_) May 23, 2023
