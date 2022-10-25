It’s finally happening. The moment that Duggar followers have been waiting for. One of the 19 Kids and Counting has written a tell-all. Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo has announced her latest project, and it sounds like she’s ready to spill the tea.
Early Duggar fans may remember an online movement called “Free Jinger” which supported the 6th Duggar child breaking out on her own. Looks like Jinger has done just that.
The Rebel Duggar
Long before any of the Duggar children publicly started going against their parents strict rules, Jinger was seen as the “rebel Duggar.” In one infamous 2012 episode of their show 19 Kids and Counting, her family scolds her for wanting to live in a “big city.”
Jinger always had big dreams and a unique sense of style, despite her family’s rules. When she began courting her now husband, Jeremy Vuolo, she quickly blossomed into the influencer we know today.
The first female Duggar to wear pants on their show, she explained in her book The Hope We Hold:
“I realized that biblical modesty is deeper and more profound than wearing skirts instead of pants. Modesty isn’t only about what you wear. It’s about the position of your heart.”
Jinger has always been a bit of a trailblazer. Now she’s explaining her exciting and somewhat-unexpected changes, and the Duggar history that lead up to these big decisions.
Becoming Free Indeed
Announced earlier this month, Jinger’s book is titled Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear. The summary simply explains: “Jinger Vuolo recounts how she began to question the harmful ideology of her youth and learned to embrace true freedom in Christ.”
Fans may notice the word “harmful” right away as a potential sign the Counting On star is about to drop some bombs. Further information from publisher Harper Collins Christian also confirms what we’ve been hoping:
In Becoming Free Indeed, Jinger shares how in her early twenties, a new family member—a brother-in-law who didn’t grow up in the same tight-knit conservative circle as Jinger—caused her to examine her beliefs. He was committed to the Bible, but he didn’t believe many of the things Jinger had always assumed were true. His influence, along with the help of a pastor named Jeremy Vuolo, caused Jinger to see that her life was built on rules, not God’s Word.
Jinger committed to studying the Bible—truly understanding it—for the first time. What resulted was an earth-shaking realization: much of what she’d always believed about God, obedience to His Word, and personal holiness wasn’t in-line with what the Bible teaches.
Now with a renewed faith of personal conviction, Becoming Free Indeed shares what it was like living under the tenants of Bill Gothard, the Biblical truth that changed her perspective, and how she disentangled her faith with her belief in Jesus intact.
Duggar News
A book deal isn’t Jinger’s only recent news. She has finally gotten her “big city dream” by purchasing a Los Angeles home in October for a reported $830,000.
Other Duggar news is a mixed bag. Little sister Joy-Anna announced she is pregnant with her third child, while older brother Josh was spotted looking disheveled in newly released prison photos.
Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith From Fear will be released January 31, 2023.
