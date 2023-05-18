Documentary exposing religious fundamentalists features Jill Dillard and Amy Duggar

PEOPLE exclusively announced that the much anticipated documentary Shiny Happy People will feature interviews with “rebel Duggars” Jill Dillard and Amy Duggar King.
Watch the trailer below and see the shocking admissions from the whistleblowing ex-fundies themselves.
Shiny Happy People
The documentary Shiny Happy People has been anticipated for years, and now it’s finally a reality. Premiering on Prime Video June 2nd, the Duggar exposé promises to uncover the truths about followers of the Institute of Basic Life Principles.
The IBLP is a conservative Christian program that many famous fundie families follow: the Bates, the Plaths, and of course the Duggars have all supported the religious teachings in the past.
The Institute of Basic Life Principles encourages parents to discipline with a rod, promotes the controversial use of “blanket training,” and offers a homeschooling program that skeptics fear doesn’t really teach real life issues.
Finally, a few of its followers are ready to spill the dirty details.
The Duggars speak out
Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets official description promises to expose the dark side of Christian fundamentalism.
Amazon Studios announced (…) the greenlight of an untitled new docuseries from the award-winning team behind this fall’s buzzy and critically-acclaimed LuLaRich. On the heels of Josh Duggar’s explosive criminal trial, the untitled project will expose shocking connections between some of reality television’s large, most famous large families and The Institute in Basic Life Principles, a controversial fundamentalist organization and homeschooling empire. In addition, prominent commentators, writers, and social media voices will explore the broader zeitgeist of reality television, social media, faith, fundamentalism, patriarchy, and power. The series, in production now, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Participating in the series is Jill and Derick Dillard, as well as Amy Duggar King… members of the famous family who have controversially “broken away” from their family’s strict teachings.
The trailer teases a major tell all is on its way, with Jill explaining why she felt the need to participate:
There’s a story that’s going to be told and I would rather be the one telling it.
Becoming Free Indeed
While Jinger Vuolo doesn’t appear to make any comments for the documentary, this isn’t the first time a famous Duggar has exposed the truths behind 19 Kids and Counting.
Vuolo’s memoir Becoming Free Indeed tells her side of the story of how she grew to abandon her strict upbringing and forge a path for her own family unit.
Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is a limited docuseries exposing the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of reality tv’s favorite mega-family, The Duggars, and the radical organization behind them: The Institute in Basic Life Principles. As details of the family and their scandals unfold, we realize they’re part of an insidious, much-larger threat already in motion, with democracy itself in peril.
Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets premieres June 2nd on Amazon Prime Video.
