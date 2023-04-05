19 KIDS AND COUNTING All the Duggar sisters reunited, see who wore pants

This past weekend all of the Duggar sisters reunited in Arkansas along with their mother Michelle.
See who from the group was wearing pants… honestly, it’s going to surprise you!
19 Kids and Counting
19 Kids and Counting aired for 7 seasons from 2008 to 2015. During that time the world was introduced to the world of the Duggars.
Featuring conservative Christian couple Jim-Bob and Michelle Duggar, along with their 9 girls and 10 boys. The show was so successful it spawned a spin-off called Counting On, which aired for an additional 11 seasons.
The Duggar family has had it’s share of scandal, much of which revolving around eldest brother Josh. Found guilty of possesing disturbing images of minors, the Duggar is currently serving a near 12 year jail sentence.
Rebel Duggars
In response to the drama surrounding their family, many of the Duggar daughters have come out against the way they were raised – whether it be with big gestures like Jinger Vuolo’s tell all Becoming Free Indeed, or small changes like bucking dress code traditions by wearing pants.
Several of the Duggar daughters have worn pants in the past, including around their parents Jim-Bob and Michelle. While this seems scandalous to us, Michelle swears she is okay with her daughters more progressive choices.
Recently, the 9 Duggar daughters:, Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy Anna, Johanna, Jordyn, Jennifer and Josie reunited in their home state of Arkansas for the first time in years.
Present also was mother Michelle, for a date that appears to have been at Onyx Coffee in Springdale.
Which Duggars wore pants
The answer of which Duggar’s wore pants may surprise you – all 5 of the oldest girls were wearing pants. What’s not surprising is that the 4 younger girls who still live at home were all wearing skirts or dresses.
What Michelle wore has sparked some interest of its own. Wearing a dark skirt over dark leggings, at first glace it looks as if the Duggar Matriarch was donning pants, herself.
Upon further inspection you can see that Michelle is in fact wearing a skirt, drawing the harsh conclusion that the only way these women will be able to ditch their dresses is if they move out of Jim-Bob’s ‘Big House.’
