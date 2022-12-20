19 KIDS AND COUNTING Jedidiah and Katey Duggar expecting baby #2!

Just 7 months after the birth of their son Truett, 19 Kids and Counting star Jedidiah Duggar and wife Katey are announcing baby #2.
Jed and Katey’s Courtship
Depending on how dedicated of a Duggar fan you are, its possible you may have missed Jedidiah’s courtship to Katey Nakatsu.
The couple got together in 2020, after Counting On was cancelled.
Following a secret courtship that lasted one year, the two decided to tie the knot in April 2021.
A Smaller Duggar Wedding
Jed and Katey Duggar’s nuptials took place just two months after brother Justin married Claire Spivey (another Duggar wedding that wasn’t televised.)
Because TLC cameras weren’t present for Jedidiah and Katey’s union, we have to rely on their personal wedding footage for the details.
Shot by Gabenator Films, this gorgeous YouTube video shows off their beautiful park wedding – which was fairly small considering what the Duggar family is used to.
Jed Duggar’s First Child
Jedidiah and Katey Duggar have been a passionate couple from the beginning.
When steamy honeymoon shots of the couple were posted, fans assumed right away that the couple would quickly conceive – and they were right!
Announcing their first pregnancy just five months after getting married, the couple caught some slack for making light of COVID-19.
The couple welcomed their first baby, Truett Oliver Duggar, on Monday, May 2nd, 2022.
Katey Duggar, pregnant again!
Earlier this week the newlyweds announced they are expecting baby number two.
With the announcement also came an admission: Jed and Katey Duggar are planning on following in his famous parents footsteps.
In a video titled “We’ve Been Keeping a Secret,” we see behind the scenes of this Duggar-size surprise, including an interesting interaction between father and son:
Jim Bob makes a joke that Jed and Katey “just had one,” and Jedidiah’s response is “We’re trying to catch up with you guys! Is that okay?”
Will Jed and Katey eventually have 19 kids like Jim Bob and Michelle? Sounds like it’s very possible!
One thing for sure is we’ll definitely be keeping you posted…
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com