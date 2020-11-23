A little more than a month after Love After Lockup star Lacey Whitlow alleged that Teen Mom 2 dad Javi Marroquin tried to meet up with her while she was a cam girl, we have yet another unlikely crossover between the two reality shows. WEtv “goddess” Tracie Wagaman has moved on from her estranged husband Clint Brady, and she just revealed that she recently dated Teen Mom OG Amber Portwood’s ex Matt Baier!
The relationship was apparently first reported in a live stream by someone called “Magical Missy.” In response to a claim made in the live stream that Tracie and Matt were in a relationship, Tracie shared a risque (but cropped) photo with Matt and confirmed that the two of them dated. The photo is included above.
“I have taken a little social media break but I want to confirm some things, Tracie began her caption for the photo. “The secret is out — I was seeing Matt Baier from Teen Mom earlier this year.”
Tracie then explained that the photo was cropped because it’s not “IG appropriate.” (I am guessing Tracie is topless?)
“We were seeing each other, but I never confided in ‘Magical Missy’ about the nature of our relationship,” Tracie added, before continuing in the comments section.
“It was something Matt and I made the decision not to go public with, but apparently Magical Missy and the host of the Live decided differently — so I can confirm we did spend time together — but the rest of what was said was a lie.”
Less than 12 hours after Tracie’s post, Matt Baier appeared live with YouTuber Sharrell’s World to talk about Tracie and their relationship. (Full interview included at the bottom of this post.) However, before Matt spoke about Tracie, he revealed that he is currently very ill after testing positive for the Coronavirus.
Matt says he received the test results a couple days before the live interview on Sunday. “I wear a mask everywhere,” he says. “I have no idea how I got it.” Matt says he’s constantly running a fever and it is painful for him to breath.
The live interview takes another unexpected turn when host Sharrell reveals that she’s running a fever and thinks that she has COVID too.
After Matt and Sharrell talk at length about their COVID symptoms, they move on to discussing a lawsuit involving a YouTuber that they both know. This YouTuber is rather famous for rubbing people the wrong way, and the online backlash against her over the past couple weeks has been exponential. (The lawsuit is unrelated to Teen Mom, Love After Lockup or Sharrell’s World.)
The YouTuber who is being sued actually interviewed Matt in the wake of Amber Portwood’s arrest last year. During the interview, she was very nice and very complimentary to Matt. But, some time after the interview, she said some very harsh things about him publicly. Regardless of that, Matt says he has “zero ill feelings” about the YouTuber.
“The woman’s trying to do a job to support her family,” Matt argues. “Whether you agree or disagree with how she does it, that’s the way she chooses to do it. And going on her social media and attacking her the way people are is just, I think it’s wrong.”
This high road stance when it comes to negative social media posts about public figures is a big change for Matt. Prior to dating Amber Portwood, he used to live tweet the Teen Mom shows and seemed to never run out of hateful and vicious things to say about the moms.
“How bad is [Jenelle Evans]?” he asked in one tweet, before answering himself: “Farrah does p*rn, Amber beat her man, Leah cheated, Chelsea is orange, Kailyn looks like a frog and Jenelle trumps them all!” (That’s one of the less vicious tweets.)
Matt tells Sharrell that negativity online doesn’t affect him any more, he only asks for some creativity. “If people feel like they want to say something about me, at least make it entertaining, you know? I mean, don’t do the typical ‘He’s a douche bag.’ I mean, make it interesting and I’ll give you props for that.”
As an example of an “entertaining” and “interesting” way to trash someone online, I will quote Matt himself. “[@Jenelle] nothing helps the chances of getting a kid back than legally marrying a criminal.” Matt concluded the tweet by adding the #dumpthedouche hash tag.
#TeenMomOG Amber Portwood's ex Matt Baier had a rough few years in Sin City! In addition to his wife (and mother of his 1-yr-old son) filing for divorce in Dec, he was also evicted twice & sued by multiple cash advance companies for money. #DirtyMatt 🤦🏻♀️ https://t.co/KLiEjyVZIQ pic.twitter.com/BEqeUOpxb3
— Starcasm (@starcasm) January 28, 2020
Speaking of marrying a criminal, Sharrell and Matt’s conversation eventually turns to his relationship with Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Tracie Wagaman.
Sharrell recalls that Matt and Tracie first met after Tracie appeared on Sharrell’s World and Matt was watching. After the interview, Sharrell called Matt (which she apparently does quite often) to talk about it. “You said, ‘I want to talk to her,’ because you felt like she needed — what did you call it?”
“She needs a life coach, big time!” Matt remembers.
Matt would eventually talk to Tracie, and the two became friends. Matt says the friendship turned to dating “for probably a week” and that the two have “remained very good friends” since splitting up.
Amber Portwood fiancé Matt Baier's ex-wife & mom to his 7yr-old daughter speaks out, working on a @DrPhi appearance! https://t.co/hFXZqij2SJ
— Starcasm (@starcasm) March 28, 2016
Here is Matt reflecting on getting to know Tracie:
When I first met Tracie I didn’t know what to make of her because I fell into the trap everyone else did. It was maybe the same trap people fall in about me, where all I knew about her was that, oh, she had drug problems, and she was on a TV show. After spending 10 minutes with her, I’m like, ‘This woman is nothing like people say she is.’
She flies off at the mouth sometimes, you know? She puts a little too much of her life on social media. But that’s that’s not all her.
I’ve spent a good amount of time with Tracie just sitting around and talking. She’s really funny! And self-deprecating, big time. Again, she’s just unapologetic about who she is, and I think more people should be like that, you know? You don’t owe anybody an explanation for how you live your life. I may not agree with it. You may not agree with it. But, she seems happy to me.
Curious what #LoveAfterLockup #LifeAfterLockup's @TracieWagaman & @BroncoRangerGuy have been up to? They broke up, he cheated with a married female fan, Tracie won big $$ at a casino, Clint's sleeping in his car… Get a FULL recap of all the recent drama! https://t.co/y8QF5IGkFl pic.twitter.com/SsCcEaB4Dd
— Starcasm (@starcasm) February 13, 2020
Matt shares a couple of genuinely wonderful stories about how nice and caring Tracie is, including how supportive she was when his 16-year-old dog recently had to be put down.
The interview then turns to Tracie’s estranged husband Clint Brady and his girlfriend Gen Bailey. Gen is VERY active on social media, and she is constantly engaging with Tracie in all sorts of drama. Matt seems to ignore his previous condemnation of saying negative things online by bashing Gen relentlessly.
“I have never met anybody in my life who craves attention more than that Gen girl,” Matt says. “This Gen girl, I mean, [Clint] needs to wake up and look across the other side of the bed and realize that monster you’re laying next to, because that chick is cracked man. I’m telling you.”
Matt continues: “You know what I’ve noticed about her? She latches on to people like a friggin’ barnacle, and then the next day she’s always fighting with these people…She’s just a boil on the ass of humanity. I’m telling you, she’s everything that’s wrong with the internet.”
#TeenMomOG star Matt Baier called an "evil" and "nasty person" by his eldest son https://t.co/GAU6ec3fdE pic.twitter.com/KQ329OvD1n
— Starcasm (@starcasm) June 29, 2016
Most of the rest of the interview is Matt and Sharrell talking about addiction and recovery. Unfortunately, she doesn’t ask him about his life since moving to Las Vegas.
After splitting from Amber, Matt rushed down the aisle with a new woman named Jennifer Conlon at the tail end of a whirlwind romance. The two had a child together, but they split and she filed for child support one month after the child’s birth.
Before his divorce was finalized, Matt got engaged again to a woman in California. That relationship fell apart and Matt moved back to Las Vegas where he had been evicted and sued for thousands of dollars by multiple cash advance businesses.
For those of you who haven’t been keeping up, here’s a brief timeline of our coverage since Matt bailed on Amber Portwood while they were filming Marriage Boot Camp:
PHOTOS #TeenMomOG @AmberLPortwood ex @mattbEPT IS playing in the World Series of Poker after all! https://t.co/4oKIdyLDGo #LivingTheDream 💸💸
— Starcasm (@starcasm) July 10, 2017
JULY 9, 2017 – Matt Baier survives World Series of Poker Main Event first round
Amber Portwood’s ex-fiance Matt Baier has only been officially single for about a week, but he is already living out his dream of competing in The World Series of Poker’s Main Event! Matt had teased on Twitter last week that he was in Vegas for the Main Event, but later seemed to suggest he was only joking. However, he just shared a photo of his chip stack after Day 1, and his name is listed on the WSOP official standings!
JULY 12, 2017 – Matt Baier knocked out of World Series of Poker Main Event in Round 2
It appears that Matt Baier’s run in The World Series of Poker’s Main Event came to an end on Day 2 — well short of the cut off for getting any of his $10,000 entry fee back.
AUGUST 14, 2017 – Matt Baier living in Las Vegas now, says ‘I’m sure I’ll appear on the show in the future’
Get all the latest on Teen Mom OG exes Amber Portwood and Matt Baier, including everything we know about Amber Portwood’s new mystery man as well as Matt Baier’s current whereabouts and relationship status.
NOVEMBER 28, 2017 – Amber Portwood’s ex Matt Baier is married again
In what may be the most shocking bit of completely expected news ever, it appears that Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s ex Matt Baier is already married again! Online records indicate that Matt cemented his upteenth marriage in Nevada on Monday, marrying a 35-year-old waitress from Las Vegas named Jennifer.
#TeenMomOG @AmberLPortwood's ex-fiance Matt Baier and his newlywed wife Jennifer Conlon talk about their whirlwind romance and impromptu Las Vegas wedding earlier this week: https://t.co/y3nVBUHILL pic.twitter.com/PvMPrgMYMu
— Starcasm (@starcasm) December 1, 2017
NOVEMBER 30, 2017 – Matt Baier and wife Jennifer Conlon talk about their marriage and whirlwind romance
Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s former fiance Matt Baier secretly married 35-year-old Las Vegas waitress Jennifer Conlon on Monday, but their union was discovered the following day and now the newlyweds are speaking out on their whirlwind relationship and nuptials.
MAY 28, 2019 – Amber Portwood’s ex Matt Baier welcomes a son, wife files for child support EXCLUSIVE
The ex of Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood is back to his serial deadbeat dad ways. Matt Baier married Las Vegas waitress Jennifer Conlon in November of 2017, and we can exclusively reveal that Matt got her pregnant and the couple welcomed a son named Christian on January 1. As everyone on the planet except for Jennifer would have predicted, Matt has apparently flown the coop because she filed for child support from him in February.
JANUARY 24, 2020 – Matt Baier’s wife files for divorce, asks for full custody of their son EXCLUSIVE
MTV’s Dirty John is moving on! Amber Portwood’s former deadbeat parasite Matt Baier may soon be a single man on the prowl yet again because his latest wife has officially filed for divorce.
JANUARY 27, 2020 – Matt Baier evicted twice, sued by multiple cash advance businesses while in Las Vegas
We were the first to report that Matt Baier, the former fiance of Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood, is about to be a single deadbeat dad yet again after his wife (and mother of his one-year-old son) Jennifer filed for divorce in December. Matt’s newest break up caps off what looks to have a been a couple of rough years in Sin City, which included multiple evictions and being sued by multiple cash advance businesses that say he owes them money.
#TeenMomOG Amber Portwood's ex Matt Baier got engaged again just months after his estranged wife gave birth to their son. Check out the couple's 🤦🏻♀️-inducing wedding registry that listed a wedding date of 2-2-2020. (Yes, Matt was still married in Feb) https://t.co/Noro2tpu0N
— Starcasm (@starcasm) March 30, 2020
MARCH 30, 2020 – Amber Portwood’s ex Matt Baier engaged, sets 2020 wedding date while still married to mother of his 1-year-old son
Six months after welcoming a son in January of 2019, Amber Portwood’s ex Matt Baier had already left his newest wife and child behind and was engaged to another woman. The couple created a wedding registry and announced that they planned to get married on February 2, 2020. I’m assuming Matt just forgot to tell his fiancée that he was still married? Keep reading for all the latest on MTV’s Dirty John Appleseed, including the face palm-inducing story of his and his latest fiancée’s whirlwind courtship, as well as details about Matt’s relationship with his one-year-old son.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com