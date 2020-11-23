LINKS Cardi B Woman of the Year, Megan Thee Stallion topless, Eboni K. Williams hype…

November 23, 2020 Daily Starbuzz, Entertainment News

Cardi B Woman of the Year 2

DLISTEDIt comes as no surprise to learn about the Cardi B Woman of the Year accolade from Billboard; thanks to “WAP” this was arguably Cardi’s biggest year yet. But it also feels like we’ve said that each of the last few years, so maybe her huge star is still expanding?

THE BLASTMegan Thee Stallion waited until Tory Lanez’s not guilty plea to share a topless pic on Instagram

REALITY TEA“Eboni K. Williams Says Dorinda Medley Congratulated Her On Joining Real Housewives Of New York

CELEBITCHYApparently Camilla, Dutchess of Cornwall, is a huge fan of The Crown and plans to watch it “with a glass of red wine” and her “wonderful sense of humor,” making her exactly one member of the royal family about whom such things can be said

LAINEY GOSSIPAnd on that note, enjoy “the five filthiest reads in The Crown season four” (#3 seems like a pretty good summary of the show itself?)

JEZEBEL“Per Bravo’s shady montage scenes, RHOP’s newest cast member Dr. Wendy Osefo has brought up her education a fair degree, pun intended. But what is it about Osefo’s four degrees that gets under everyone’s skin—and what does it say about acceptable housewife behavior?”

THE HOLLYWOOD GOSSIPLauren Comeau is “no closer” to forgiving Javi Marroquin for trying to have sex with Kailyn Lowry in the parking lot of a gas station. Maybe she would have forgiven him by now if he hadn’t already cheated on her in one part of their house while she was asleep in another part

THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUPYep, the Duggar family’s early engagements really appear to be linked to a desire for some sexy times

VOXWonder Woman 1984 is coming out on Christmas Day, but you don’t have to risk a holiday movie theater superspreader event to see it — the long-delayed film will also be available through HBO Max

GO FUG YOURSELFKylie Minogue wore a frilly black cocktail dress to for a Zoom appearance on a talk show at nine o’ clock in the morning; I for one hope this becomes the standard for all future celebrity morning chat show appearances, both during- and post-pandemic

(Photo credit: Instagram)

John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail john@starcasm.net or Twitter @john_starcasm.


website statistics


Related Posts

About The Author

John