Jim Bob Duggar just made $5 Million in Arkansas land deal with Walmart (and possibly more!)

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were fired by TLC in 2015 after their son Josh was arrested for crimes involving illicit internet content of minors, but their estate is fine, and may have just got nearly 10M richer. Keep reading to learn more about the massive land deal between Walmart and The Duggar family from 19 Kids and Counting...

Walmart land purchase from Jim Bob Duggar

According to the ultimate Duggar source @Pickles4Truth, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar just got a whole lot richer… and the numbers may be double what we think.

The article screenshots above are from arkansasbusiness.com, who was quick to report on a massive deal between the warehouse store conglomerate and the disgraced family from 19 Kids and Counting. The Walmart of Bentonville bought property in Tontitown, linked directly to the reality TV stars:

Walmart paid $4.7 million for slightly more than 16 acres on West Henri De Tonti Road, lots the Duggars had acquired for $600,000. The land is adjacent to Champions Motorcars, which is owned by the Duggars.

According to them, Walmart also paid $5.66 million at around the same time for 27.45 acres adjacent to the land it bought from the Duggars. The seller of that land was Five J Farms LLC, which is listed as being led by William Jackson Butt II and James McClelland Jr., but the name ‘Five J‘ name is enough to have people assume that the Duggars may be linked to that property as well.

Five J Farms once petitioned for land on Dowell Rd, where Grandma Duggar lived until her passing on the property. If that’s the case and the LLC’s are associated, the total in the Duggar x Walmart deal reaches nearly 10M.

Duggar family vacation

What are the Duggars, known for ‘buying used and saving the difference,’ doing with their newly earned millions? Traveling the globe, apparently. Many of the siblings, along with Jim Bob and Michelle, were recently spotted on a cruise… something that seems very un-Duggar and very ‘NIKE!’ (iykyk…)

Members of the family, newborns included, were also in Hawaii celebrating the wedding of Elijah Kaneshiro. The event brought together newlyweds Maddie Grace and Jason Duggar and Jana and Stephen Wissmann, as well as Abbie and John-David Duggar, Katey and Jed Duggar, and littles Josie, Jordyn, Jennifer and Johannah Duggar.

Jim Bob and Michelle were also spotted on the trip. Kaneshiro was an employee of JB’s for years before marrying bride Olivia in a tropical-themed ceremony.

Now we wonder how much they got as a wedding gift..

