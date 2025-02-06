19 KIDS AND COUNTING Jason and Maddie Grace Duggar launch YouTube channel

Jason and Maddie Grace are the latest Duggars to launch their own YouTube channel. Read more about the newlyweds and their quest to become the next influencers from 19 Kids and Counting…

Jason Duggar marries Maddie Grace Jones

Jason Duggar is the latest male 19 Kids and Counting star to get married. ‘Jase,’ 24, wed Maddie Grace Jones on Oct. 3, 2024 in Tennessee. The event was smaller than a typical ‘fundie’ wedding with just over 300 guests. Taking place in the fall, the wedding was picturesque and featured a full dance party with a DJ – a first for the conservative family.

Jason met his bride Maddie Grace on Instagram scrolling for girls. We’re not in Duggarland anymore! Lore has it that he even suggested his sister Jana Duggar do the same, but she didn’t need the apps (thank goodness). Jana married long-time flame Stephen Weissmann that same year.

Jase and Maddie Grace YouTube channel

When it comes to life after Josh Duggar’s arrest for inappropriate content of minors, the 19 Kids and Counting siblings play things one of two ways: they either retreat from the public eye for good, or they double-down as aspiring Christian lifestyle influencers. Jase and Maddie Grace are choosing the latter.

Launching their YouTube channel on February 5th, 2025, the newlywed Duggars tease fans on Instagram of new things ‘coming soon.’ With a link to follow them on the video-sharing website, they also asked followers for questions they can answer as content for their page.

As of print, the channel has almost 400 subscribers, but no description of topics they will cover in their videos.

The young couple are the latest to try their hand at being a brand; siblings Jana, Jill, Jessa, and Joy-Anna also have YouTube channels where they document their aesthetic. We can’t wait to see what Jase and Maddie Grace do with their platform!

