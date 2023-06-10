Two more Duggars are graduating from controversial ATI homeschool program

The Advanced Training Institute homeschool curriculum is under attack for its lack of real education. Participants in the documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets exposed the Christian program for not teaching anything but religion.
Two more Duggars from the series 19 Kids and Counting are graduating from ATI this year.
19 Kids and Counting
The Duggar family starred in the reality series 19 Kids and Counting and has been in the spotlight for nearly 15 years. Conservative Christians who are part of the “Quiverfull” movement believe in leaving the amount of kids you are blessed with up to God.
There are currently 4 Duggars under the age of 18 still living in Jim Bob and Michelle’s “big house” in Springdale, Arkansas. There are also a few other non-married adult siblings still residing in the home.
One thing that all the kids share in common is that they are receiving a homeschool education and are not encouraged to pursue any additional studies.
Advanced Training Institute controversy
The Advanced Training Institute, known as ATI, is part of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, a Christian fundamentalist organization that promotes conservative values and a religious homeschool curriculum.
Recently a topic of discussion in the Amazon Prime docuseries Shiny, Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, participants in the program explained that there was very little conventional education in ATI and many were left feeling behind others their own age.
Two Duggars Graduate
All of the Duggar children have gone through the ATI program and none have gone on to get a formal college education, though a few have taken classes.
Joseph Duggar took a few classes at Crown Bible College before stepping away to help his family. Jill Duggar also has a midwifery certificate.
@itsrowsdower
Duggar Homeschooling duggarsnark duggartiktok duggartok duggarcringe 19kidsandcounting 19kidsandcountingclips atihomeschool iblpcult michelleduggar
Celebrating their “graduation” from the Advanced Training Institute in 2023 are Jackson, 19, and Johanna Duggar, 17. The pair were in classes together growing up because of their age group and often featured together when 19 Kids and Counting discussed homeschool – as seen in the TikTok above.
Congrats to Jackson and Johanna for making it out of the ATI. We hope that they choose to pursue further education, but if the rest of the family is any indication – it is likely that they will not.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com