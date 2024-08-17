Jana Duggar’s husband Stephen Wissmann owns controversial dog breeding business

Jana Duggar, eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle from 19 Kids and Counting, is married! The 34 year old fundamentalist Christian married Stephen Wissmann in an elegant ceremony on August 15, 2024.

What do we know about Wissmann? It appears he is a hardworking man… but one of his businesses may be seen by some as controversial.

Learn more about the Wissmann family dog breeding business below:

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann

Jana Duggar is married! The eldest Duggar daughter, star of 19 Kids and Counting, tied the knot with hubby Stephen Wissmann on August 15, 2024. In what may be the most chic ‘fundie’ wedding to date, the fundamentalists Christians kept it classy with champagne bridesmaids dresses (long, of course) and black and white tuxedos.

Would you believe me if I told you this was a Duggar wedding? OMG congrats Jana, be free and flourish #19KidsandCounting pic.twitter.com/VTG4FDUP3B — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) August 16, 2024

The couple will be moving to Stephen’s home state of Nebraska, meaning that Jana will finally “escape” the rule of father Jim Bob. Many fans are happy for Jana after sister Jinger Vuolo implied in her memoir that the eldest Duggar girl ‘felt worthless‘ not marrying at a young age.

Fcking hell this was worth waiting for. Jana looks so fcking good and he’s hot too I’m so excited for her new life (she’s moving to Nebraska) #19KidsandCounting pic.twitter.com/zzmKSt87I7 — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) August 16, 2024

Wissmann family dog breeding

The good news is: Jana’s new husband brings home the bacon, however (there’s always a however…) some of his businesses are more ethical than others.

Wissmann’s LinkedIn profile states that he has been CEO of Wissmann Enterprises for 13 years. Wissmann Enterprises, Inc. located in Milford, Nebraska, is in the business of commercial roof coatings, industrial blasting and painting, and excavation and trenching projects. Impressive for a 31 year old!

According to their website:

The Wissmann’s grew up in rural Nebraska and the work ethic has stuck with them ever since. Currently, Loren Wissmann and three of his sons, Matthias, Stephen and Nathanael, work full time managing and operating the daily projects and tasks.

Sounds like honest work if you ask us – though there is another business Stephen Wissmann is involved in that may be considered unsavory to some. The Wissmann family are known dog breeders. Stephen is involved in the company Midwest Farms Mini Aussies in Milford, Nebraska.

Confirming that it is in fact Jana’s new husband who owns the business, the email and phone number listed on their Facebook page belong to Stephen.

Dog breeding is looked down upon by many because ‘puppy mills’ and backyard breeders often choose profit over animal welfare, meaning their animals typically do not receive proper care. Overcrowding conditions, poor treatment, and toxic environments create dogs that are prone to both physical and mental health problems.

Jana Duggar’s husband isn’t the only one in his family involved in the dog breeding business. Susanna Jerred (née Wissmann) owns Midwest Acres Golden Retrievers in Seward, Nebraska. Golden Retrievers are one of America’s most popular breeds due to their friendliness.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com









