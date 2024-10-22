| |

Jason Duggar met wife Maddie Grace scrolling Instagram for girls, advised sister Jana Duggar do the same

ByAshley Marie

The story of the latest Duggar courtships have an interesting twist that would have never been heard of on their TLC series 19 Kids and Counting. Turns out newlyweds Maddie Grace and Jason Duggar met online, and Jason even advised his (then unwed) sister Jana to try the method as well!

Are the younger generation of Duggars on dating apps?

Jason Duggar updates

The latest Duggar brother to get married was Jason, 24, to Maddie Grace on Oct. 3, 2024. Over 300 people gathered in Tennessee to watch them exchange their vows during a gorgeous fall-themed wedding.

There was some speculation of who the 19 Kids and Counting star would marry due to Jason being photographed with several different females, something atypical in their fundamentalist community. Then, when he finally announced his relationship, he hid Maddie’s identity, adding to the conspiracy theories.

The rebel Duggar had been posting shirtless thirst traps with male friends before announcing his engagement… knowing what we know now, it’s possible the photos on social media helped to reel her in.

How did Jason Duggar meet Maddie Grace?

Jason Duggar met Maddie Grace on Instagram scrolling for girls! The story didn’t get much traction initially, but we feel this is quite the bombshell… especially since he suggested (then unwed) Jana Duggar do the same! (Is that why she started posting on social media again last year after a long hiatus?)

PEOPLE magazine initially quoted the couple as saying they met on Instagram in December 2023 when the 12th Duggar child was lecturing Jana about ‘putting herself out there’:

“I kind of basically got lost on there,” Jason recalls. “I was talking with Jana. I was telling her, I was like, ‘Listen, Jana, you got to put yourself out there if you want to find a guy.’ So I was like, ‘Look, listen, I’m going to hop on here just to find someone, just to show you that I can do it.'”

Next, wife Maddie Grace chimes in saying Jason “accidently” tapped on her profile photo. Sounds like trolling for girls on social media to us, but you can decide:

Jase found my profile just because he accidentally tapped on the notifications button, he saw my profile picture. He was like, ‘Oh, she’s cute.’ It was definitely a God thing though. There’s no way we would’ve found each other. It was just crazy.

Did Jana Duggar use a dating app?

Despite Jason’s advice, Jana didn’t need to scroll dating apps for guys to marry. The eldest Duggar daughter got her dream come true wedding when she married Stephen Wissmann on Aug 15, 2024.

The pair were friends for several years before tying the knot, with rumors about the potential couple swirling since before COVID.

As for if the remaining single Duggars are on dating apps… they should probably learn a lesson from eldest brother Josh and avoid the internet all together.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



