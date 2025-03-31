LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Are Brooke and JK still together? SPOILER

We have a relationship update on Love After Lockup Season 10 couple Brooke and JK.

ARE BROOKE AND JK STILL TOGETHER

Based on NUMEROUS social media posts shared by Brooke of the past few months, she and JK are no longer together.

“For those of you that don’t know….. yesssss I am singleeeeeee,” Brooke wrote on Facebook on March 17.

“Well that’s a spoiler alert,” a friend wrote in the comments.

“Just gotta let them know I’m available for pick up,” Brooke replied, adding a string of laughing and Jolly Roger emoji.

If you’re wondering why Brooke and JK broke up, she has dropped some hints with her reposts on Facebook. Below is a timeline of some of her reposts:

FEB 27 “You were texting random girls, I was ignoring ur homies we different.”

FEB 28 “One thing I hate more than a liar is a liar that thinks I’m f*cking stupid 😂😂😂”

MARCH 2 “I realised my worth & now I only got 3 friends & no man 😂😭🤣 Oh well.”

MARCH 8 “I’m as single as my man was when we were together.”

MARCH 9 “Mad at you? Nah I’m just a little disappointed that I defended your name and you ended up making me look like a clown.”

MARCH 16 “Sat at a man’s side at his lowest & he still did me dirty 🤷🏽‍♀️”

HOW LONG WERE BROOKE AND JK TOGETHER?

JK was released from prison on or around August 22 of 2024. Based on their social media posts, Brooke and JK remained together for months after his release.

The last post I could find from either Brooke or JK indicating they were still dating was in early December. JK posted a photo with Brooke and wished her a happy birthday.

“So I just wanna take a moment to say happy cake day to my forever after all Brooke,” JK began his post. “I’ve been blessed to have you in my life and I know our future is bright and full of love, blessings, and endless possibilities.”

JK continued his praise and optimism. “32 NEVER looked so good!!! I pray your day is amazing and our life together full of love, laughter, and smiles!” He added that he loved Brooke “to the moon and back” and concluded by wishing her a happy birthday again, along with a string of party emoji.

I was unable to find any posts of Brooke and JK together after early December of last year. I also couldn’t find any written or re-posted entries by either suggesting they were still in a relationship between early December and Brooke’s first posts about being single in late January/early February.

It’s unclear how long Brooke and JK filmed for the current season, but given that they’re split was more than three months ago, I think it is safe to say their break up will likely be included this season. To find out if that is the case, be sure to tune in for new episodes of Love After Lockup airing Friday nights at 8/7c!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









