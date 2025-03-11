|

Duggar family reunites in Hawaii sparking pregnancy rumors and other chatter

ByAshley Marie

The Duggar family gathered together in Hawaii recently and followers have a lot of comments (and questions) from the photos that have been posted. See who is sparking pregnancy rumors, and who is being accused of child endangerment (fans: its not who you think…)

The Duggars take Hawaii

The Duggar family of 19 Kids and Counting fame was recently spotted in Hawaii celebrating the wedding of a family associate. The event brought together newlyweds Maddie Grace and Jason Duggar, Jana and Stephen Wissmann, Abbie and John-David Duggar, Katey and Jed Duggar, and littles Josie, Jordyn, Jennifer and Johannah Duggar.

Several family members posted about their travels, which found them in Hawaii celebrating Elijah Kaneshiro and his bride Olivia. Kaneshiro has worked for Jim Bob for many years. He’s known the Duggars since 2010 when Jana and John-David were on a mission trip to Asia. 

Duggar rumors

It wouldn’t be a Duggar event if about a million rumors didn’t swirl immediately after. Thirsty Redditors jumped on the opportunity to presume Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann are concealing a baby bump after their August 2024 wedding (ie 8 months ago…)

The photo below, taken of Jana from the side, has some fundie fans speculating:

Who says it first?
byu/unnnnnnnnnnhhh inDuggarsSnark

Another issue is a Duggar go-to: child endangerment… and this time it wasn’t Joy Anna being accused. Turns out fans are hardcore judging Katey and Jed for bringing their newborns on an airplane.

Facebook users took turns in the comments judging the parents of 4 who just had twin daughters in January:

Maria Matthews What morons take infants on a plane?!

Janice Housley That was not a wise decision. But when do any of them do that?

Shawn Prichard DeWitt Babies are just appendages to them. Unreal how irresponsible these wives are.

 

