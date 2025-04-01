SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY See Trevor Stokes Hinge account; Maddi Reese ex dating profile revealed

It’s April Fools Day but Trevor Stokes joke of a Hinge profile is unfortunately very real. Keep scrolling to creep on Southern Hospitality star Maddi Reese’s ex boyfriend’s dating account and his ridiculous attempt at finding a new mate…

Trevor Stokes Hinge profile

Reddit user Safe-Inside-6773 was scrolling Hinge when they came across the profile for none other than Trevor Stokes, Maddi Reese’s ex boyfriend from the hit Bravo reality series Southern Hospitality. The show just wrapped its third season with a higher viewership than ever, no thanks to Stokes who was chopped after season two following his breakup with Reese.

With the accompanied comment Maddi’s ex man Trevor either moved to DC or is visiting but big yikes on this profile 🤢🥴🤮 the following screenshots were revealed:

In the screenshots above, the former reality star answers the prompt ‘I’m convinced that’ with ‘I have Autism‘ and then claims to be homeless. Looking for ‘a long term relationship,’ Stokes completes another prompt letting people know ‘My therapist would say I need another therapist.’ DUH! The entire thing has to be a joke, or Stokes is a man child and actually finds himself funny.

The best part of the whole thing, though? The Southern Hospitality alum’s IRRATIONAL FEAR (listed under a photo of some butts):

There’s no wonder Stokes is single. Trevor and Maddi dated for a few years/seasons, even reuniting after cheating allegations (that weren’t true, but that doesn’t matter) until Reese cut the cord in July 2023, telling Bravo:

With my ex, I constantly felt like what is he doing? Where is he? I was always so anxious. […] I finally was like, ‘I’m getting out’ and that light bulb clicked. And I got the f–k out and I closed the door and I never went back.

Maddi has moved on to the love of her life (says me) Joe Bradley, and is too busy with her exploding DJ career to worry about what Trevor is doing on his phone (finally…) As for Trevor, if you like f-boys, hit him up on Hinge!

